ICRISAT, RIS Launch New Centre to Boost Agricultural Transformation through South-South Cooperation

In a significant step toward transforming agriculture across the Global South, the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) have jointly launched the ICRISAT Center of Excellence for South-South Cooperation in Agriculture (ISSCA).

The announcement was made during the Conference on Global South and Triangular Cooperation: Emerging Facets, held in New Delhi.

The launch also included the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding between ICRISAT and DAKSHIN, a Government of India initiative that promotes South-South cooperation through development partnerships and capacity building.

ISSCA is envisioned as a collaborative platform to accelerate agricultural innovation, knowledge exchange, and policy development across countries with shared agro-climatic and socio-economic challenges. By pooling expertise, ISSCA aims to drive inclusive agricultural transformation and sustainable development in dryland and developing regions.

The center will operate a digital portal that serves as a dynamic repository of validated agricultural innovations. This platform will support peer-to-peer learning, technology deployment, and partnership building, with a strong emphasis on cost-effective, scalable, and climate-smart solutions.

ICRISAT Director General Dr. Himanshu Pathak emphasized the importance of harnessing the rich base of local innovations and expertise found throughout the Global South. “Unlocking this potential requires coordinated action, investment, and strategic partnerships,” he said. “The establishment of ISSCA reflects ICRISAT’s deep commitment to supporting countries of the Global South in taking charge of their agricultural development—led by science, strengthened by partnerships, and focused on inclusive growth.”

Dr. Pathak also commended RIS and DAKSHIN for their leadership in fostering cross-border collaboration. He described RIS as a key institutional partner in advancing South-South and Triangular Cooperation through inclusive platforms.

RIS Director General Professor Sachin Chaturvedi noted that DAKSHIN is designed to help stakeholders identify and share sustainable, scalable solutions that can drive transformation across Global South economies. “ISSCA is a vital tool for democratizing agricultural knowledge and translating practical field experience into policy,” he said. He added that the collaboration with ICRISAT will support efforts in sustainable agricultural production, digital agriculture, and climate resilience.

The Center builds on ICRISAT’s legacy of science-based agricultural solutions across Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. This includes major achievements such as the world’s first commercial pigeonpea hybrid, Africa’s first biofortified pearl millet, and widely adopted climate-resilient farming practices.

ISSCA also enjoys strong institutional backing from partners such as India’s Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

With this diverse coalition, ISSCA aims to broaden its partnerships with governments, research bodies, development agencies, and private sector players to scale up agricultural innovations and foster resilient food systems across the Global South.