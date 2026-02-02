ICRISAT, FAO back farmer-led pigeonpea seed enterprises in Mozambique

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), with support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), is driving a rapid expansion of farmer-led pigeonpea seed enterprises in Mozambique, opening up new income opportunities for smallholders and accelerating the country’s integration into regional and international pulse markets.

The initiative is reshaping how farmers access quality seed and markets, transforming pigeonpea from a largely subsistence crop into a profitable, market-oriented enterprise. Agriculture remains the backbone of Mozambique’s economy, with more than 70% of the population dependent on the sector. Yet only about 10% of the country’s 36 million hectares of arable land is currently cultivated, highlighting significant untapped potential as demand for high-value pulses continues to grow.

That market momentum is being supported by investments in resilient, decentralized seed systems that place farmers at the center of production and supply. Backed by FAO through the Benefit-Sharing Fund of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture, ICRISAT is leading on-the-ground implementation, scaling farmer-led seed enterprises that directly link local seed production to expanding domestic and export markets.

At the community level, farmers are increasingly taking on new roles as seed producers, suppliers, and active market participants. Mozambique has already established itself as a major pigeonpea exporter, with shipments exceeding 170,000 tons in peak years.

In 2025, production remained stable in key growing areas despite erratic rainfall and El Niño-related weather stress, with districts such as Cuamba in Niassa Province contributing more than 10,000 tons.

Beyond its commercial appeal, pigeonpea plays a critical role in sustainable farming systems. As a nitrogen-fixing legume, it improves soil fertility, supports crop diversification, and contributes to household nutrition, making it a cornerstone crop for sustainable intensification in smallholder systems.

ICRISAT’s research hubs in Mutwari and Angonia are central to the seed system. The institute produces early generation seed of improved pigeonpea and groundnut varieties, which are then multiplied and distributed by farmer cooperatives and local seed enterprises. This approach ensures timely access to quality seed while creating new income-generating businesses within rural communities.

Dr. James Mwololo, a legume breeder at ICRISAT, said the sites serve as both seed production hubs and learning platforms. “We are building local capacity so seed supply systems endure beyond project cycles. Farmers are becoming seed entrepreneurs and reliable suppliers within their own communities, supported by community seed banks, revolving seed funds, and participatory varietal selection that give them access to improved, locally adapted varieties,” he said.

The impact is especially visible in Malema District, where the Wimanana Farmers Group has recorded sharp gains in productivity and income. Group chairperson Mr. Brito Vatonko said access to quality seed and training has transformed livelihoods.

“Before, we planted recycled seed with low yields. Now, with improved seed and training, our harvest has doubled. Some of us are selling seed and pigeonpea to buyers in India,” he said.

Alongside seed enterprise development, the initiative is training hundreds of women and young people in sustainable practices such as soil fertility management, erosion control, intercropping, and post-harvest handling, helping restore degraded land, stabilize yields, and strengthen household nutrition.

Commending the partnership, ICRISAT Director General Dr. Himanshu Pathak said Mozambique is already seeing tangible benefits. “By investing in farmer-led seed systems and strengthening the participation of women and young people across the value chain, Mozambique is demonstrating how inclusive, locally driven approaches help farmers grow more, earn more, and build stronger livelihoods over time,” he said.

What began with a small number of farmer groups in Niassa and Nampula has grown into a dynamic national network. With pigeonpea demand continuing to rise, ICRISAT and FAO are now working with national partners to scale the model nationwide. As Mr. Vatonko put it, “Our journey has just begun, and this time, the farmers are leading the way.”