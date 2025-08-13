Hunan Receives First Shipment of Kenyan Macadamia Nuts, Signaling Deepening Agricultural Ties with Africa

Yongzhou’s Customs Authority completed follow-up inspection procedures this month for the province’s first batch of macadamia nuts imported from Kenya this year, Hunan Provincial Government has confirmed.

“Kenya’s macadamia nuts are favored by Chinese consumers for [their] plump kernels and delicate taste,” said a spokesperson for the importer, as quoted by the provincial government. The shipment, sourced directly from African suppliers, endured an approximately 30-day journey to reach Yongzhou.

Once landed, the nuts are slated for grading via automated equipment at the factory. They will subsequently be processed into a variety of flavored snacks—ranging from creamy to mustard—for distribution in domestic markets.

“Glad to see 54 tons of Kenyan macadamia nuts arrived in Hunan, which is the first batch of nut products imported from Africa to Hunan Province this year. Total imports of this delicious nut is expected to reach 2,000 tons this year. Chinese market welcomes Kenyan products!” said Du Xiaohui, Director-General, Department of African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China on his X account.

The Provincial Government estimated that this initial shipment marks the beginning of a larger volume of macadamia imports, projecting total imports of around 2,000 tonnes by year’s end.

Efforts to streamline imports of African agricultural goods have intensified. The Yongzhou Customs Authority has embarked on outreach visits to importers, elucidating policy details and encouraging the import of kernel-only nuts rather than in-shell versions. A “one-on-one” enterprise liaison mechanism has been implemented, enabling early intervention and the activation of a green channel for expedited review and inspection tailored to demand.

Meanwhile, Changsha’s Customs Authority has launched a groundbreaking “pre-evaluation system for market access for African food to China”—a first of its kind nationwide. This innovation serves to further enhance the green channel approach for African agricultural and food product entries into China, facilitating increased imports.

Reflecting a robust first half of the year, Hunan has already imported African agricultural products worth 160 million CNY.