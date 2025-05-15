Growing smarter, achieving together

By Edna Laubscher, Quality Manager and Laboratory Specialist at Omnia

15 May 2025: As South Africa’s agriculture sector responds to mounting pressures ranging from climate change and resource scarcity to geological uncertainty and market compliance, the need to “grow smarter” has never been more pertinent.

Much of the conversation around smart farming focuses rightly on what happens on the ground: precision planting, smart irrigation, and drone-based crop monitoring. But equally important – although perhaps less visible – is the innovation happening behind the scenes.

Agricultural laboratories and analytical services are no longer just support departments; they are strategic enablers of modern farming. From soil chemical mapping to plant tissue and irrigation water testing, our labs ensure farmers have the information they need to tailor inputs and maximise yield potential. The analytical research team works to continuously optimise these processes, adapting technology to deliver ever-more precise results based on the client’s unique requirements.

Technology has also enabled us to speed up these processes dramatically. Thanks to AI-driven automation, we’ve slashed soil and plant tissue analysis turnaround times from five working days to just 47 seconds. Sap analysis, which previously took two days, now delivers results in under a minute. These efficiencies don’t just save time, they empower farmers to make quicker, better-informed decisions – a vital advantage in today’s unpredictable agricultural climate.

It’s important to remember, however, that technology in agriculture should serve to augment human expertise, not replace it. Farmers still rely heavily on agronomists, advisors, and lab specialists to interpret data and translate it into meaningful action.

Smart farming is most effective when it brings together people and data – when farmers are empowered with insights that are tailored, timely, and relevant to their specific context. Our data feeds directly into solutions designed to enhance precision agriculture and help farmers navigate increasing environmental, financial, and regulatory challenges. This integration of lab analysis and on-farm application forms the backbone of smart farming, and holds the greatest promise for agriculture’s future.

Another increasingly important role of agri-laboratories is helping farmers meet local and international quality control standards. Certification frameworks and assurance solutions such as Global GAP are fast becoming prerequisites for market access — particularly for growers looking to export. To qualify, farmers must submit detailed records of input use, irrigation water quality, and soil health – all of which rely on verified lab data.

Laboratories accredited to recognised standards, and participating in international proficiency schemes, offer the credibility farmers need to unlock these markets. This strengthens food safety and traceability, while helping South African growers remain globally competitive. Given the recent uptick in geopolitical uncertainty, this international accreditation provides a vital safeguard should any single market suddenly become inaccessible.

Growing smarter also means growing together, and strong supplier-farmer relationships, built on transparency and trust, are key to this. One encouraging trend is the growing number of labs that are engaging directly with stakeholders – through industry bodies, collaborative projects, or open-door engagements where farmers can see the testing process for themselves. These kinds of interactions help bridge the gap between science and practice, and support the transfer of valuable knowledge.

At this year’s NAMPO trade show, we’re excited to celebrate how innovation in every corner of agriculture – including behind the scenes – contributes to our collective success. Smart agriculture extends beyond the machines in the field. It’s also about the science behind every input, the speed of feedback, and the shared vision of a more sustainable, productive sector. By continuing investment into technology and building stronger relationships across the value chain, we can ensure data is turned into smart decisions – and decisions into resilience.