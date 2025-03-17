Global Surge: International Interest Nears Sell-Out at Organic & Natural Products Expo Africa 2025!

With massive global interest and participation from 16 countries, the almost sold-out Organic & Natural Products Expo Africa 2025 is generating significant excitement in Cape Town, as it prepares to host a considerable international event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 28-30 March 2025.

Now in its second Western Cape edition, the event promises a dynamic showcase of international and local innovation, with a standout delegation from Russia leading the charge in highlighting the world’s growing organic movement.

Russia’s Organic Boom Takes Centre Stage

A high-profile delegation from the Russian Department for the Development of Organic Products will offer a rare opportunity to gain insight into Russia’s rapidly expanding organic sector. The Russian representatives will actively explore new business opportunities and potential partnerships, as well as source new products and suppliers.

Led by Aleksandr Chumak, Deputy Head of RusQuality, the delegation includes Alexander Moskalenko, Representative of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation in South Africa; Vladimir Uvaidov, Director of RusQuality’s organic development arm; and Maksim Uvaidov, Secretary of State and Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

Their presentation at the conference will explore Russia’s evolving regulatory framework and market opportunities, with the country’s organic sector growing at 10-12% annually and domestic production reaching €35 million by 2020—a near nine-fold leap since 2012.

A World of Flavours and Traditions

The international flair doesn’t stop there. South African-based Tasili will bring Morocco’s rich beauty heritage to the Expo, showcasing organic cold-pressed oils and traditional skincare essentials.

Co-owner Ghameeda Idalene promises “a sensory experience” with live demonstrations and exclusive discounts, introducing attendees to authentic Moroccan wellness traditions. Meanwhile, Oud Fragrances will transport visitors to the aromatic world of Arabian perfumery.

Marketing Manager Heba Mallah notes the rising popularity of oud—dubbed “liquid gold”—with opportunities to sample fragrances, blend custom scents, and dive into the art of perfumery.

Truly a feast for the senses, the Expo invites attendees to see, touch, taste, and smell the best of organic living.

Robust Local and International Programme

This year’s Expo blends international insights with Southern Africa’s vibrant organic community. The Southern African Botanical Products Association (SABPA) will host two panel discussions, joined by expert-led talks from the South African Organic Sector Organisation (SAOSA), Standard Bank, Halaal Research Council, Mushroom Academy, Food Lover’s Market, Ideation Station, Discovery, Vitant, Ecocert, Feed Me Green, Miros, and Plant Based Treaty SA.

Topics range from sustainable agriculture and financial strategies for organic businesses to the future of natural skincare.

A Hub for Connection and Growth

Beyond its diverse exhibitors, the Expo doubles as a vital networking platform. Warren Hickinbotham, head of sponsorship and partnerships, says, “This event is about forging partnerships and sparking growth. It’s where businesses connect with new markets, share expertise, and push the organic industry forward.”

Something for Everyone

From industry professionals to eco-conscious consumers, the Expo offers a packed three-day experience. Highlights include hands-on workshops, organic certification insights, and sustainable farming discussions.

A multitude of corresponding activities are also planned to educate, entertain and enhance exhibition offerings. These include: international product showcases, demonstrations, presentation theatre, and book signings, to name a few.

Yoga enthusiasts can join Elaine Seidel’s Fusion Vinyasa class, which blends influences from Iyengar, Synergy, and Forrest yoga traditions. Gideon le Roux’s flowing Tai Ji session meanwhile offers a meditative movement experience, complemented by his expertise in acupuncture and traditional Chinese practices.

Event Details

With just two weeks to go, the 2025 Organic & Natural Products Expo, a member of the International Organic Trade Fair Alliance, is set to be an unmissable celebration of sustainability, innovation, and global collaboration.

Tickets are priced at R70 online or R110 at the gate, with Standard Bank cardholders enjoying the R70 rate onsite. Kids under 12 enter free, and trade visitors can register early for complimentary access.

Visit https://www.organicandnaturalportal.com for tickets and details. Media registration is open at https://www.ees.events/OrganicAndNatural/Media.aspx.