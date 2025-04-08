Generators: The Muscle in the New Energy Mix

Contrary to reputations as noisy and dirty, generators are a key part of modern energy supplies.

There are clear signs when loadshedding resurfaces in South Africa. Complaints fill message groups, people return to their trusted schedule apps, and the sound of diesel generators becomes audible throughout neighbourhoods.

Generators are reliable electricity workhorses in times of need. But they are also becoming welcome additions to modern energy mixes through efficiency improvements, noise reductions, and flexible design choices.

Energy’s Changing Reality

Global electricity demand is surging. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the world’s need for electricity grew by 2.2% in 2023, accelerating at an average 3.4% annually through 2026.

Renewable energy sources like solar and wind are rapidly gaining prominence. Yet, most renewable sources are inherently intermittent, dependent on weather conditions and vulnerable to fluctuations. Energy storage systems are not universally applicable, especially for demanding industrial applications such as “soft-starting” heavy machinery. Moreover, unforeseen power outages and critical situations demand immediate reliable energy.

A sustainable energy mix requires both renewable and instant energy sources. Generators are often overlooked and stigmatised, but they play a pivotal role in ensuring the stability and reliability of this evolving energy mix, says Louis Kotze, executive of WEG Africa’s Generator Sets Division.

“Modern generator technology has taken big steps forward from the noisy machines we think of. A combination of higher efficiency standards and lower noise is making generators a crucial part of supporting renewables in high-demand energy applications.”

Reliable Power For Green Systems

Sectors such as heavy industries, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, data centres, and commercial businesses require consistent, reliable power to maintain productivity and prevent costly disruptions. While solar and wind systems can carry some of those requirements, their intermittent nature creates gaps in energy supplies.

Generators serve as a bridge between abundant renewable energy and the practical demands of a 24/7 world. Modular and responsive generators provide the necessary stability, acting as on-demand power sources, seamlessly transitioning when renewable output falters.

“The fact is that the wind can stop, and the sun has to go down,” says Kotze. “You can store power in backup systems, but they have limitations. Generators close those gaps with quick and high-quality electricity. They provide emergency and base-level power when other systems cannot. With the right site design and maintenance, these generator systems are very efficient and cost-effective.”

An Efficient Energy Source

Criticisms against generators include air and noise pollution. However, modern generators adhere to strict efficiency standards that minimise fuel consumption and emissions. Diesel engines, for instance, have undergone significant improvements, incorporating technologies like Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), and Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF).

These innovations greatly lower the amount of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter that are released into the air. They meet strict environmental standards like Euro 6 for lowering harmful emissions, EPA Tier 4 emissions requirements for non-road diesel engines, and the Stage V emission standard for non-road mobile machinery.

Modern generator OEMs such as WEG also invest in noise-reduction technologies, taking care of a very common complaint about generator operations.

“Noise is one of the biggest problems with generator sets, and we’re heavily invested in reducing generator noise levels. For example, we use innovations such as acoustic louvres that keep noise levels under 65 A-weighted decibels,” says Kotze.

Filling The Energy Gap

The versatility of generators is evident in their diverse applications. From small portable units to integrated grid-scale systems, generators function as crucial backup power for critical infrastructure like healthcare facilities. They provide reliable power for industrial sites, mining, and manufacturing. They support modern digital infrastructures, such as telecommunications and data centres. They also play a crucial role in emergency response operations and transportation hubs, ensuring continuity during crises.

New energy mixes integrate various energy sources. Renewable energy offers abundant and affordable power, while reliable sources capable of rapid and consistent output complement them. Rather than being relics, modern generators are the crucial backup muscle in the new energy mix.