GEA opens New Food technology center in the U.S. to boost alternative proteins’ scale-up

GEA officially opened its New Food Application and Technology Center (ATC) in Janesville, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2025. The USD 20 million facility is the company’s second global Center of Excellence dedicated to alternative proteins and sustainable food solutions as alternatives to traditional foods such as meat, dairy, seafood and eggs. GEA’s first ATC was launched in Hildesheim, Germany, in 2023. The new facility expands the GEA Janesville campus, which has served as a site for production, repair, logistics, and training since 2024.

The Janesville ATC bridges the gap between laboratory innovation and industrial-scale production. The facility combines core GEA process technologies that are essential to producing next-generation proteins at scale. Pilot-scale bioreactors for precision fermentation and cell cultivation simulate industrial conditions, allowing companies to validate and optimize production processes early. Thermal processing and aseptic filling ensure food safety and stability, while membrane filtration, spray drying, and centrifugation support downstream separation and formulation – critical steps to achieving product quality, texture, and cost-efficiency. Advanced lab capabilities complete the center’s offering, enabling microbiological, cell-based, and analytical testing under one roof.

“The food industry is at a crossroads. To feed future generations sustainably, we must turn vision into scalable reality. Our new center in Janesville is a key milestone on our shared journey – both for our customers and for us as a company,” says Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA Group. “With this investment, we are helping our customers scale up the production of novel foods such as precision-fermented egg white and cultivated seafood. At the same time, we are strengthening our North American footprint, where our 1,600 employees at 16 locations support manufacturing, sales, service, training, and testing.”

A new chapter for Janesville and the Midwest

The ATC creates additional highly skilled new jobs in Janesville, including engineering and scientific roles, and complements GEA’s existing operations in the city, where 74 employees work at the Separation & Flow Technologies facility. The center also supported up to 500 contractor and subcontractor jobs during construction and strengthens the region’s food technology ecosystem.

“This facility reflects how Janesville’s rich agricultural and industrial heritage can intersect with cutting-edge innovation,” said Jimsi Kuborn, Economic Development Director for the City of Janesville. “It not only honors our community’s roots, but also creates new opportunities for partnerships, workforce development, and sustainable growth. This project is a model for what’s possible—not just for Janesville, but for the entire Midwest and beyond.”

Global perspectives on the center’s significance

Prof. Yaakov Nahmias, Director Grass Center for Bioengineering, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem: “GEA technology hubs are the crucible where visionary science becomes transformative industry, uniting biological innovation with cutting edge engineering to move towards a more sustainable future.”

Jessica Almy, Interim CEO of nonprofit think tank The Good Food Institute in North America: “GEA’s Janesville center shows how innovation and agriculture can work hand in hand to create good jobs, strengthen food security, and help address climate challenges. It contributes to positioning the American Midwest at the forefront of food innovation.”

The facility opens at a time when the U.S. leads the world in alternative protein investments, with Wisconsin poised to play a central role in this next chapter of food innovation. The center’s launch highlights the growing convergence of traditional agriculture, advanced biotechnology, and sustainable manufacturing.

Fact box: GEA New Food ATC Janesville