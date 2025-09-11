Fruit Attraction 2025: Arrigoni presents solutions against cracking and adverse weather for kiwifruit and cherry

At Fruit Attraction 2025 Arrigoni presents the most advanced products for protecting kiwifruit and cherry from today’s adverse weather conditions. The aim is to guarantee crop quality and protect producers’ investments

Arrigoni, a global player in the design and production of technical textiles for agriculture, will again be exhibiting at Fruit Attraction (Hall 8, stand D26), the major fruit and vegetable sector show to be held from 30 September to 2 October at IFEMA, in Madrid.

For the occasion, the Como-based group will be presenting its most innovative modern, sustainable farming solutions, confirming its role as a reliable partner for agricovering, especially in kiwifruit and cherry production.

Cracking – when fruit split due to rain in the final ripening phase – is one of the biggest challenges facing these crops, which are particularly vulnerable to weather events. As well as causing problems for the commercial side of production, this phenomenon generates major losses for the producers involved.

Amongst Arrigoni’s state-of-the-art answers for reducing damage by bad weather and insect pests, its plastic anti-rain coverings – available as both films and nets – have proved the most reliable in protecting fruit from direct wetting. As well as preventing cracking, these systems help to create the ideal microclimate for ripening.

Moreover, during the last few years one fact has become crystal-clear: the choicest kiwifruit varieties need targeted protection systems to ensure a quality product and guarantee a return on investments. Specifically, exposure to sunlight and hail are particularly problematic for Yellow Kiwifruit, while Red Kiwifruit are especially vulnerable to sun and rain.

For kiwifruit and cherry crops, at Fruit Attraction Arrigoni will be showcasing the new V AGRO AIR COOL® film – a genuine revolution for greenhouse temperature management – and the PROTECTA ULTRA® net, a multi-purpose screen that performs a number of functions including an extremely high level of rain and hail control (up to 95%), thanks to its dense weave and the addition of a special slipperiness additive that helps water to flow off the surface of the textile more easily. What’s more, the moderate shading factor and the monofilament weave’s light diffusion properties provide soft light that protects crops from sunburn and positively affects fruit’s ripening, uniform colouring and taste. The range available also includes combinations of various materials, able to provide protection not only against rain but also against insect pests such as Drosophila Suzuki.

In addition to the above, the Group also offers DILI ULTRA®, produced like Protecta Ultra® with special pigments and raw materials of the highest quality. This innovative solution has been specifically developed for crops particularly vulnerable to wetting and bacterial diseases, such as red kiwifruit. This multi-purpose covering system offers not only up to 100% control of rain but also complete protection against hail, insects and other harmful weather events. DILI ULTRA® is a covering at the technological state of the art that guarantees a long lifetime in the field and excellent performance, even in challenging weather conditions. Apart from physically protecting crops, it modulates the light and creates a moderate shading factor that encourages early ripening, significantly improving fruit’s colour, consistency and flavour.

With this synergy of defence against the weather and optimisation of light levels, this covering is a strategic choice for farmers seeking to maximise their crops’ quality, yield and sustainability.

Arrigoni looks forward to welcoming visitors in Hall 8, Stand D26, where its technical staff and experts will be on hand to introduce professionals to the best solutions for every production context, with the aim of building the future of farming together.

