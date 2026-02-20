FMD in North West Province: Latest Update

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development wishes to update communities, farmers, and stakeholders on the current status of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in the province. As of 19 February 2026, a total of 138 confirmed cases of FMD have been reported across the province.

These include 135 cases in cattle, 2 in pigs, and 1 in goats. Sixteen out of eighteen municipalities have been affected, with the highest numbers recorded in JB Marks/Ventersdorp with 26 cases, Potchefstroom/Tlokwe with 24 cases, and Rustenburg with 16 cases.

To strengthen disease control, the province received 1,400 doses of FMD vaccine on 9 February 2026. These were administered to a dairy herd in Bojanala District and recorded on the Livestock Identification Traceability System (LITS). Another batch of vaccines is expected later this month and will be rolled out on a risk-based principle, with farmers notified by Animal Health Technicians when to bring their animals for vaccination.

The Department emphasizes that uncontrolled movement of animals remains the single biggest threat to containment efforts. A Movement Protocol was issued on 12 February 2026, and all stakeholders are urged to comply and share this information widely with farmers.

Speaking on the matter, MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, said: “The outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in our province is a matter of great concern, not only for our farmers but for the entire agricultural economy. We are working tirelessly with veterinarians, animal health technicians, and law enforcement to contain the spread. Vaccination, strict movement control, and community vigilance are our strongest weapons against this disease. We have already administered the first batch of vaccines, and while we are still awaiting the arrival of additional doses later this month, our teams are preparing to roll them out on a risk-based principle to protect the most vulnerable areas. I urge every farmer and stakeholder to cooperate fully with the protocols in place, report any suspected cases immediately, and support our collective effort to protect livelihoods. Together, we will overcome this challenge and safeguard the future of livestock farming in the North West.”

The Department calls on all farmers and communities to immediately report any suspicion of FMD to their local State Veterinarians, Private Veterinarians, Animal Health Technicians, or Extension Officers. Prompt reporting will enable swift investigation and control measures, helping to curb the spread and prevent further losses in the livestock industry.

For more information, farmers can contact the following Veterinary officials from NW DARD: • Dr Kgatswetswe – Deputy Director: Veterinary Public Health | 066 141 6329 | Lkgatswetswe@nwpg.gov.za • Ms Ngazire – CAHT Veterinary Technical Support | 066 141 6901 | Bietjie@nwpg.gov.za • Dr Mosenogi – Deputy Director: Animal Health Services, NMMD | 066 141 6838 | smosenogi@nwpg.gov.za or contact the FMD control centre toll-free number on 0860 246 640.

The Department remains committed to working with all stakeholders to contain the outbreak and safeguard the livestock industry. Through vigilance, cooperation, and responsible action, the North West Province will overcome this challenge and protect its agricultural economy.