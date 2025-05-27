When was the last time you gave the fire extinguishers in your building more than a passing glance? While having a fire extinguisher on the wall looks like you have fire safety covered, if it’s a cheap imitation or hasn’t been properly maintained, it’s little more than decoration.

SafeQuip, a leading distributor of fire safety solutions puts compliance at the heart of everything it does, ensuring every extinguisher performs when it matters most.

Why Compliance Matters

South Africa has clear fire safety regulations, and for good reason. Lives depend on it. According to SANS 10400-T, all fire extinguishers installed in buildings must meet the requirements set out in SANS 1910. The Pressure Equipment Regulations also make it illegal to use extinguishers that haven’t been manufactured or filled according to these standards.

The Rise Of Illegal Fire Extinguishers

Not every extinguisher out there is the real deal. Some suppliers cut corners to save costs. They might use inferior powder, skip safety components or slap a fake approval label on a cylinder that hasn’t been appropriately certified. And from the outside, you wouldn’t necessarily know. That’s what makes it so risky.

So, how do you know if your extinguisher is actually compliant?

There are a few key things you should always check:

Certification Marks: Only SABS, BSI (Kite Mark), or SACAS can certify extinguishers under SANS 1910. If the label doesn’t show one of these, don’t trust it.

Servicing And Reconditioning

It’s not just about what you buy – it’s also about who services it. Extinguishers must be serviced to original specs by SANS 1475-certified companies using SAQCC-registered technicians. Beware of fake labels of companies replacing the original manufacturer’s instruction label – the unit isn’t compliant if the company’s name isn’t on the manufacturer’s certification schedule.

Why Choose SafeQuip?

It’s easy to assume that a fire extinguisher is a fire extinguisher. But when lives, livelihoods, and legal liability are on the line, the details matter. So next time you walk past that red canister on the wall, ask yourself: is it really up to standard? Because if it’s not, it might not be there when you need it most.

SafeQuip has you covered with a full range of SABS-certified fire extinguishers, whether you’re protecting a home, workshop, factory floor, or even a boat. Their stored pressure dry chemical powder (DCP) extinguishers are built to handle Class A, B, and C fires. And because not all fire risks are the same, they offer different powder grades to match the level of hazard you’re dealing with.

The SANS 1910:2022 approved, Lith-Ex fire extinguisher range, from SafeQuip, carries NTA 8133:2021 (KIWA/POOO55865) test approval, which proves its lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing capability.

SafeQuip also supply high-performance CO₂ extinguishers for electrical and flammable liquid fires, plus specialised units like wet chemical and foam extinguishers. All products are built for easy maintenance to SANS 1475 standards by SAQCC-qualified technicians. A full range of accessories and spares ensures complete fire protection from installation to servicing.

