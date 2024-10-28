Farming to improve the quality of life in rural communities

By Lisa Witepski

Matsae Tsotetsi, owner of MS Construction and Projects, is striving to bring change to her small Free State community by creating access to organic food and health products.

Farming isn’t usually the career of choice for residents of Qwaqwa in the Free State. Icy temperatures and water shortages make agriculture a challenging enterprise, exacerbated by ongoing drought.

Yet Matsae let none of this discourage her when she returned to her home community after working at the Department of Small Business. To the contrary, she was determined to set up a business that would make it possible for community members to enjoy the benefits of fresh, organic produce, while also creating jobs and introducing innovations that would improve life in this rural area.

Matsae’s inspiration was simple: “I took an interest in organic food and its benefits after my father was diagnosed with diabetes,” she says. Although she had no formal experience in agriculture, having studied accounting, she came from a family with a deep love of farming. She also had experience in selling food, thanks to Hunger Beaters, the snack business she had established with a partner during her days at North West University, and was fortunate to be able to access land in the community that was, at the time, being used for gardening. These two assets would ensure she was perfectly positioned to grow healthy crops, then sell them to the community.

Matsae’s first crop of potatoes was eagerly taken up by the market, but it was when the company partnered with the African Conservation Trust, an initiative would supports small businesses involved in food security, that it started to gain traction. MS Construction and Projects’ Store, also named Hunger Beaters, sells a variety of seasonal vegetables, including cabbage (“am important crop for us, because it grows easily in this cold climate”), carrots, spinach and onions. The company also supplies school feeding schemes in the community, along with retailers like Boxers and Shoprite.

Matsae is proud that this increase in production has led to job creation. “When we first started up, I didn’t take a salary – we wanted to be able to pay our workers. Even so, it was difficult to encourage people to work with us. The turning point was the fact that we are able to provide employment to people even if they don’t have qualifications beyond matric – they can use their skills and gather more experience on the job.” In partnership with the African Conservation Trust, the company has created 102 jobs in its vegetable gardens. These positions span a range of roles, including security guards, chefs and food handlers. “Job creation is especially important in this rural area,” Matsea points out.

The company’s development has also seen it expanding its product range. “We’re driven by our understanding that in rural areas, people’s diets are limited by what they can afford – and healthy foods can be very expensive,” Matsae says. This has prompted the development of a range of juices, which will be produced and distributed once ingredients have been tested by the SABS; a process which is currently underway. Matsae is also looking to bolster health in the community by harvesting the medicinal herbs growing in the area, known to provide relief for conditions such as arthritis; mixing them with dried vegetables such as spinach, and combining these ingredients in a health-boosting capsule. Finally, she is working on a range of sugar-free gummies as a healthy snacking alternative.

Matsae has big plans to take the company forward. For a start, she is looking to establish orchards, as the region supports the growth of apples and pears. She would also like to create a podcast providing guidance on healthy eating, from how to prepare ingredients in a way that preserves their nutrient content to ensuring a balanced diet.

“Ultimately, we’re not just about improving diet – although that is one of our greatest aims. We also want to improve the general quality of life for our community. For example, our store stocks bread and milk; a great benefit for community members who would otherwise have to go into town, which is far away. This illustrates the diversity of our offerings, and the structure of our professional business, which includes various key departments essential for stability and growth. If we can continue to deliver innovations like this, we will be able to make a significant impact,” Matsae says.