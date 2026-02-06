Ethiopia launches digital platform to transform farmer access to advisory, markets and finance

Ethiopia has formally launched OpenAgriNet, an ambitious digital public infrastructure (DPI) initiative designed to overhaul how farmers access advisory services, markets, climate information, finance and government programmes, officials announced at a high-level event this week.

The nationwide platform — developed under the Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Institute (ATI) — aims to modernize the country’s agriculture sector by integrating fragmented data systems into a unified, interoperable network.

At the heart of the initiative is a recognition that agriculture remains the backbone of Ethiopia’s economy, accounting for about 35 % of GDP and employing more than 60 % of the workforce, the majority of whom are smallholder farmers with limited access to reliable services and markets.

Unified digital network for agriculture

OpenAgriNet (also referred to as Ethiopia OAN) is being built as an open and trusted digital network that connects farmers, extension officers, market actors, climate information providers, financial service providers and government systems on a single platform.

Stakeholders say it will enable secure, consent-based sharing of agricultural data and significantly reduce the inefficiencies caused by siloed information systems that currently limit productivity and resilience.

Dawit Philipos, Chief Operating Officer of ATI, said the platform will help tackle persistent data gaps, shortages and fragmentation that have long impeded a comprehensive understanding of the agricultural landscape.

By establishing interoperable digital “rails,” Ethiopia aims to improve coordination across the agricultural value chain and strengthen decision-making for both farmers and policymakers.

AI, digital IDs and inclusive access

A feature that sets OpenAgriNet apart is its use of artificial intelligence and digital identifiers to tailor services to local conditions. The system will integrate unique farmer and farm IDs with datasets covering crops, soil and livestock — elements officials say are crucial for generating precise, location-specific advisories.

Through partnerships with the Center for Open Societal Systems (COSS) and India’s Protean eGov Technologies, the platform is being developed with voice-based access and local-language interfaces to ensure usability even for farmers without smartphones or broadband connectivity.

ATI’s Director for Technology and Digital Innovations, Girum Ketema, emphasized that the initiative is designed around the realities of Ethiopia’s predominantly smallholder farming system, saying digital tools must work for farmers rather than require farmers to adapt to complex technologies.

Linking markets and finance

Beyond advisory services, OpenAgriNet seeks to unlock broader economic opportunities for rural communities by streamlining access to markets and financial services.

By integrating with national digital ID systems, such as Fayda, and aligning with the Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy and the Digital Agriculture Roadmap 2025–2032, officials hope the platform will support inclusive financial inclusion and stronger value-chain linkages.

Experts and partners at the launch pointed to AI-enabled services — including tailored advisories, climate intelligence and data-driven insights — as game-changers for smallholder farmers historically excluded from the digital economy.

With Protean’s experience in large-scale digital ecosystems, the project aims to position Ethiopia as a regional leader in agri-tech innovation.

Implementation and future prospects

The initial rollout of OpenAgriNet will focus on building a foundational interoperable infrastructure with voice and data services that can be adopted widely across rural areas. Success will depend on effective institutional coordination, continued investment, and uptake by farmers and agribusinesses alike.

If fully realized, this digital transformation could boost productivity, improve livelihoods and enhance resilience across Ethiopia’s agriculture sector, a cornerstone of national food security and economic growth.

The launch comes at a time when Ethiopia is intensifying efforts to modernize its agricultural base through multiple digital and data-driven initiatives designed to integrate real-time information, expand market access and promote sustainable practices.