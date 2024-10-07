In a significant step towards enhancing food security and promoting long-term socio-economic development, Eurasian Resources Group in Africa (“ERG Africa”), through its Frontier SA (“Frontier”) entity, presented agricultural equipment to its six host communities. This step, which forms part of Frontier’s 2022-2026 cahier des charges commitments, to support the transition from manual to mechanised farming for the Kabumba, Kaloko, Kimfumpa, Lukangaba Custom, Lukangaba Mashimu, and Sakania communities.

The ceremony, which took place on 27 September 2024, at the Kaloko field, was attended by Mr Nicolas MASAKU, Sakania Territory Administrator, local chiefs, community members, Frontier management and staff. The equipment, which will be handed over after some community capacity building sessions, including risk-based controls to avoid and prevent safety incidents, includes two tractors, two ploughs, one fertiliser spreader, one 10-tonne trailer, one 5000-litre water trailer and six motorcycles, all of which are designed to increase agricultural productivity and efficiency. The initiative is designed to improve crop yields, increase food security, and ensure higher incomes for farming households.

Emphasising the critical role of agriculture in fostering sustainable development for local communities in the DRC, Mr Nicolas TREAND, Chief Executive Officer of ERG Africa said: “Mining plays a crucial role in the DRC’s economic growth, but it is initiatives like agriculture that ensure long-term socio-economic benefits for local communities. By investing in agriculture, we’re not only helping farmers today, but laying the foundation for future generations. Our integrated projects aim to stimulate the local business environment and ensure that our host communities continue to thrive beyond our operations.”

Farmers from the six beneficiary communities, organised into independent cooperatives, will earn full ownership of the equipment. To ensure the sustainability of this initiative, ERG Africa, in addition to the safety considerations, will provide training to promote skills transfer and create a sustainable farming model that will provide long-term benefits.

Speaking at the event, Frontier’s CSR Superintendent, Mr Patient KABELA, highlighted the wider impact of this initiative: “With this equipment, we hope that our communities will be able to improve the entire agricultural process. By improving the efficiency and quality of farming, we’re creating a ripple effect that will contribute to the broader economic development of the region for generations to come.”

Mr Willy EYUMU, CLD President representing the communities, expressed deep gratitude for the equipment and the long-term vision behind the initiative, saying, “We extend our gratitude to Frontier for taking this important step in meeting our priorities through our joint cahier des charges. We are thrilled to receive this equipment, which represents a significant opportunity for our communities. I urge everyone to manage these resources responsibly so that we can enhance productivity, not only for our generation but for the future as well. It’s important that we protect this equipment and our projects from any harm. I also encourage Frontier to continue supporting and guiding us beyond this handover, ensuring we stay on the right path toward sustainable growth.”

Mr Nicolas MASAKU, Sakania Territory Administrator, also emphasised the importance of having a long-term vision, saying: “Looking ahead, we have to ask ourselves: how will this equipment be managed in two years? How will the community take responsibility? Will we still be dependent on Frontier for maintenance? I am proposing that we set up a savings fund from the sale of our products, starting this year, to ensure that we can maintain the equipment ourselves. I commend Frontier for providing this vital equipment and for their commitment to training local operators, which is essential to the long-term success of this initiative.”

“This initiative forms part of a broader commitment by ERG Africa to invest in agricultural activities at its Boss Mining, COMIDE, and Metalkol operations, in alignment with Head of State, His Excellency Mr. Felix Antoine TSHISEKEDI TSHILOMBO’s food security priority. An example of that commitment is Frontier’s Chawama community agricultural programme, a commercial initiative managed by a cooperative of 40 farmers. Through this programme, we provide essential inputs such as seeds, fertiliser, and equipment, as well as ongoing technical training for the farmers. Last year, the cooperative produced 513 tonnes of maize, which was processed through the Mwabombeni milling cooperative (another Frontier initiative), which then sells the mealie meal and stock feed on the open market, further boosting income.” Mr TREAND added.