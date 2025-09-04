CIP, Partners Launch Root and Tuber Crops Initiative at Africa Food Systems Forum

Dakar, Senegal – The International Potato Center (CIP) and partners have officially launched the Partnership for Root and Tuber Crops in Africa at the ongoing Africa Food Systems Forum in Dakar, marking a significant step in the continent’s agricultural transformation journey.

The new initiative aims to reposition root and tuber crops (RTCs) — such as cassava, yam, sweet potato, and potato — as central drivers of sustainable agricultural growth. By focusing on these vital crops, the Partnership seeks to boost farmer incomes, strengthen local economies, improve nutrition, and enhance resilience to climate change while fostering profitable and sustainable food systems.

According to CIP, the Partnership will mobilize global science, innovation, partnerships, and investments to scale up RTC-based agrifood systems across Africa. Its approach is designed to be inclusive and evidence-driven, aligning with national and regional development priorities to ensure impact at both grassroots and policy levels.

The launch featured keynote addresses and a high-level panel discussion bringing together representatives from national and regional development organizations, the private sector, development partners, and CGIAR leadership. The discussions highlighted the untapped potential of root and tuber crops in ensuring food security, diversifying diets, and unlocking new market opportunities across the continent.

Speaking at the event, leaders emphasized that RTCs are uniquely positioned to help Africa navigate challenges posed by climate change, food price shocks, and growing nutritional demands, given their adaptability and importance in local diets.

With the Partnership now formally established, stakeholders are expected to collaborate on scaling innovations, investing in value chains, and integrating RTCs more strategically into Africa’s food systems agenda.