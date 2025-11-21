CEO Dialogue at G20 Underscores Africa’s Central Role in Global Prosperity

Johannesburg 21 November 2025 – The 12th annual CEO Dialogue on Southern Africa brought together more than 150 leading CEOs, policymakers, and thought leaders on 20 to 21 November 2025 to address Africa’s central role in the global future, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Organised by The European House Ambrosetti (TEHA) a leading private Italian Think tank, the CEO dialogue embodies bringing together leaders influencing the continent’s economic trajectory, alongside global and African CEOs, development finance institutions, philanthropic organisations and multilateral agencies.

The importance of Europe’s relationship with Africa, is one that the dialogue seeks to deepen through private sector assistance in areas such as closing the infrastructure gap, strong investments in education and healthcare to ensure that Africa becomes an economic powerhouse.

Pietro Mininni, TEHA Africa CEO said “strengthening dialogue and cooperation between Africa and Italy is essential to advance shared interests and address the challenges of an increasingly fragmented global order. Deepening economic and trade partnerships, and building high-level relationships between key stakeholders, will be critical to driving meaningful change.”

Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development in Gauteng, echoed Mininni when she told delegates that “global prosperity cannot endure without African inclusion, challenges cannot be solved without African agency and global governance cannot be complete without African leadership.”

This is essential in a world where rapid economic, political, technological, demographic and climate shifts are reshaping priorities on both continents – an issue that is high not only on Italy’s agenda but the G20’s as well.

Matteo Zoppas, President of the Italian Trade Agency added that “Italian exports have reached €620 billion, out of a target of €700 billion. Africa alone accounts for €70 billion of this total. We need to capitalize on the continent’s vast potential, driven by strong demographic growth. We have 20 offices dedicated to seizing these opportunities.”

The two-day CEO dialogue event facilitates conversations between business leaders and government echoes the G20 “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability” theme as it works to advance a more sustainable future for Africa and will culminate in the signing of the CEO Manifesto on the future of African business.

Profiles, biographies and some presentations of the CEO dialogue event can be found here.