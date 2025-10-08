Celebrating Two Golds for Giraf Macadamia as Best Vegan Milk Alternative

Giraf Macadamia is honoured to announce that it clinched two Gold Awards at the 2025 Food & Home Awards for its Vanilla and Oats variants.

In South Africa’s highly competitive Vegan and Veg Milk Alternatives Industry this recognition affirms the brand’s reputation for crafting delicious, high-quality nut milks and their ability to create innovative products that satisfy consumer demand for sustainable, healthier, and tastier options.

Recognition of Excellence

The Food & Home Awards are a big deal – they give producers a massive boost in credibility and provide consumers trusted guidance towards products that deliver exceptional quality and value. It’s a place where big retail brands and small artisanal startups stand shoulder to shoulder reinforcing the message that South African food culture is rich, diverse, and totally worth celebrating.

Giraf Macadamia Milk was expertly judged and awarded two golds from amongst 1,337 products from over 158 brands.

“We’re proud to be part of South Africa’s Best in Food in 2025 and delighted with this recognition from the Food & Home Awards,” says Philip Moufarrige, the Founder and Managing Director of Giraf Macadamia and CEO of AmberMacs. “This achievement reflects our commitment to making products our customers love. A big thank you to the judges and our wonderful fans for their support!”

A Toast to Good Health

Grown and produced in South Africa, Giraf Macadamia Milk aspires to be the leading choice for plant-based milk enthusiasts both locally and globally. Known for its natural richness and creaminess, it is free of seed oils, making it a versatile culinary companion with unmatched taste and texture. Each serving is packed with the wholesome goodness of home-grown macadamias, a superfood rich in healthy fats, essential nutrients, and antioxidants, promoting heart health, brain function, and blood circulation.

Staying Grounded, Aiming High

“Our journey this past year has emphasised the importance of staying true to our roots. ‘Keep it simple and honour the farmer,’” says Philip Moufarrige, Founder of Giraf Macadamia and CEO at AmberMacs Pty Ltd. “We focus on transparency with our grower community, ensuring top quality and taste. Our philosophy of sustainable success drives us forward. By building connections, innovating our products, and expanding our reach, we aim to revolutionise the plant-based scene and honour the communities we serve.” Philip adds.

Looking ahead, plans include expansion into Europe and introducing a range of new macadamia milk variants like Cacao and other delicious, macadamia-based products.

Ready to experience the unmatched creaminess and taste of Giraf?

Choose from four delicious variants including Original, Unsweetened, Vanilla and Oats all available at leading supermarkets, health food stores, and online retailers across South Africa.

Visit our website at www.girafmacadamia.com to locate a store near you, and follow us on socials @girafmacadamia to stay updated and inspired!