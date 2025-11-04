Smart silos and grain storage technology will be the focus of a key presentation by Marco Sutter, Managing Director of Bühler Southern Africa, at the 8th edition of the African Agri Investment Indaba (AAII), from 24 to 26 November 2025 at the Cape Town Convention Centre.

The event will bring together over 800 stakeholders, including investors, project developers, and government officials, to discuss the critical trends driving the future of African food and agribusiness over the next ten years and to analyse the economic forces impacting the sector in the coming decade.

Bühler’s participation underscores the vital role that advanced grain storage technology plays in addressing Africa’s food security challenges. Smart grain storage silos use sensors, monitoring systems, and control mechanisms to optimise grain storage conditions and prevent losses due to pests, moisture, and other factors. Advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning are being integrated into grain silos to optimise storage operations.

“The African Agri Investment Indaba provides an essential platform for Bühler to engage with key stakeholders across the agricultural value chain,” says Marco Sutter. “As Africa grapples with the dual challenges of feeding a growing population whilst minimising post-harvest losses, smart silo technology represents a critical solution. We are excited to share how these innovations can transform grain storage across the continent.”

The timing of Bühler’s participation is particularly pertinent given Africa’s current food security landscape. A recent World Bank report reveals that transportation inefficiencies are causing significant food losses in Africa, with 37% of locally produced food lost in transit due to slow processing times, poor infrastructure, and non-tariff barriers. Agricultural production is projected to decline by 18% due to land degradation and climate change, even as food supply needs to triple by 2050 to meet the demands of a rapidly growing population.

Smart storage solutions directly address these challenges by reducing post-harvest losses through real-time monitoring of grain conditions, automated climate control, and predictive maintenance systems that prevent spoilage before it occurs.

“The African Agri Investment Indaba connects the full agricultural value chain, from production to processing to distribution,” highlights Sutter. “This comprehensive approach is exactly what is needed to unlock Africa’s agricultural potential. Bühler’s smart silo technology fits seamlessly into this vision by ensuring that the grain farmers work so hard to produce is protected and preserved throughout the storage phase.”

The AAII serves as Africa’s leading investment platform for global agrifood investment, creating opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and partnership development across the continent’s agricultural sector.

“We view the Indaba not just as a speaking opportunity, but as a chance to forge meaningful partnerships that can drive real change,” concludes Sutter. “Africa’s food security challenges require collaborative solutions, and we are committed to working alongside governments, investors, and agricultural producers to deploy technology that makes a tangible difference.”