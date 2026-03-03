International Women’s Day, observed on 8 March, calls for meaningful progress toward gender equality under this year’s theme, #GiveToGain. At Bühler Southern Africa, that progress is visible on the workshop floor, where a women-led Health & Safety team is strengthening operational culture in a traditionally male-dominated environment. For Health & Safety Officer Kwenza Makaza, impact is measured by what does not happen: “The accidents that never occur, the lives that are never disrupted, the families that never receive a difficult phone call.”

Her role bridges compliance and culture, translating “paper safety into real safety” through practical controls, coaching, and accountability. According to Bühler’s ‘Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Annual Report 2025’, 17.3% of employees and 15.2% of supervisors globally are women, demonstrating measurable progress. In South Africa, however, representation in operational and technical roles carries particular significance. “When we give others a chance to be seen, heard and supported, we gain safer workplaces, stronger businesses and a more just society,” says Kwenza.

In a country where industrial safety, skills development, and economic resilience are closely linked, women stepping into visible leadership in engineering and safety roles signals more than inclusion; it signals capability. By combining measurable diversity progress with investment in female leadership in technical functions, Bühler is embedding inclusion into operational excellence, positioning it not as a corporate slogan, but as a performance driver within daily operations.