Bühler hosts fourth annual Student Career Expo to inspire future talent

Johannesburg (South Africa) 19 August 2025: Bühler Southern Africa recently hosted its fourth annual Student Career Expo on 8 August 2025, reaffirming its commitment to inspiring and guiding the next generation towards diverse and rewarding career possibilities. This year’s event welcomed learners from four local schools, The Kings School Discovery, Hoërskool Florida, Hoërskool Roodepoort, and Bakery Foods School. Grade 9, 11, and 12 learners participated in a full day of exploration, learning, and inspiration.

The goal of the event was to introduce learners to the wide range of career opportunities available both within Bühler and across the industries it serves. The day began with a warm welcome from Bühler Southern Africa’s Managing Director Marco Sutter, who officially opened the event by sharing the company’s history, global footprint, and role in driving innovation in sectors such as food processing and advanced manufacturing. He encouraged the learners to think broadly about their future and to consider careers in technical and engineering fields.

A key highlight was a presentation by the South African Grain Milling Academy (SAGMA), the only accredited institution of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, and affiliated with the Chamber of Milling, which introduced learners to the essential yet often overlooked grain milling industry. SAGMA outlined various study options, including Milling for Non-Millers (MFNM), Maize Milling Technology, and Wheat Milling Technology, giving learners insight into both the technical skills and career prospects the sector offers.

Learners also had the opportunity to visit booths hosted by Engineering, Technology, Automation, Customer Service, and Value Stream teams, where learners could see live demonstrations, learn more about the different functions within Bühler, and address questions directly to team members. These interactive stations allowed learners to gain practical insights into how each area contributes to the company’s overall success.

Learners also enjoyed a motivational talk from Mrs Fundiswa from Kings Discovery School Pastoral Care, who encouraged them to embrace their potential and remain focused on their goals. Interactive activities, including games and challenges, kept the energy high throughout the day. A guided warehouse tour offered a behind-the-scenes look at Bühler’s facility, affording learners the opportunity to see cutting-edge equipment in operation and gain an understanding of how different technologies integrate into large-scale manufacturing processes.

The day concluded with inspirational talks from Bühler’s various departments, including Finance, Sales, Marketing, Human Resources, Health and Safety, Engineering, and shipping, where team members shared their personal career journeys, explained academic requirements, and highlighted the skills needed to succeed in their roles.

“The Student Career Expo is more than just a showcase of our work; it is an opportunity to ignite curiosity and ambition in young minds. By letting learners engage with our people, technology, and purpose, we aim to inspire a passion for industry that lasts a lifetime,” commented Rachael Madziwanyika, Head of Human Resources at Bühler Southern Africa.

True to Bühler’s tradition, the event was rounded off with refreshments and goody bags to create a memorable experience for the learners. The positive feedback from both students and teachers highlighted the warm welcome, informative sessions, and overall organisation of the event.

The continued success of the Student Career Expo is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of the Bühler Southern Africa team. “We look forward to hosting future events to keep nurturing the innovators and industry leaders of tomorrow,” concluded Madziwanyika.