Bobcat T86 Compact Track Loader Revolutionizes Deforestation at Bodegas Marqués de Vizhoja Vineyard in Spain

Bodegas Marqués de Vizhoja is a renowned Galician vineyard located in the province of Pontevedra in Spain, specializing in the production of white wines. With a strong presence in Galicia and growing national recognition, the vineyard stands out for its tradition, innovation, and commitment to the unique flavour of the grapes on its land. Founded in 1968 by Mariano Peláez and his sons, Javier and Jorge, they continue today the work of the man who was also a founding member of the Regulatory Council of the Rías Baixas Designation of Origin and a staunch advocate for the professionalisation of the sector and the re-establishment of native grapes.

They contacted Talleres Turquino, the official Bobcat distributor in Galicia, after seeing a Bobcat T86 compact track loader working with a forestry cutter attachment on their social media channels.

Preparing the Land with the Most Suitable Attachment

They needed to prepare the land for cultivation on various areas they had acquired around their current vineyards, as they were increasing their production. To achieve this, the first phase involved clearing scrubland with abundant Galician gorse, known for its toughness and woody stems.

They were clear that they needed a forestry mulcher, and for this type of work, Talleres Turquino recommended the Bobcat T86 compact track loader with the 2 m Bobcat Forestry Cutter, which was available in their rental fleet.

Increasing Efficiency and Safety

Rubén Lorente, Manager of Talleres Turquino, explains: “Work began with a one-month rental, and they immediately congratulated us on the equipment’s ease of shredding brush and low branches, its ability to work even on the steepest slopes, and its 100 HP power, which is very suitable for their operations. They soon invited us to a meeting to exchange the rental for the purchase of the machine and attachment combination.

“Once we received the attachment, which we had recommended with the possibility of using the ‘super flow’ of our T86, they were eager to put it to the test, and so we did. We mounted their newly purchased attachment on our rental Bobcat T86 while we waited for their machine to arrive and immediately noticed an increase in performance due to the 159 l/min super flow.

In Perfect Tandem

“When the new T86 was delivered, we were able to combine their new machine with their already proven attachment, but not before adding the ‘Forestry kit’. The latter provides protection for this specific activity and has been designed by Bobcat for operator safety and better equipment maintenance, including a polycarbonate door resistant to any potential stone or branch colliding against the cab, special seals for each joint of the machine to prevent debris from entering, metal guards for the tailgate, work lights and roof.”

It is worth noting that the Bobcat T86 loader was also delivered with all the possible extras such as the Clear View that improves operator visibility and the larger Deluxe panel.

Versatility for Forestry Work but with Compact Dimensions

Francisco Javier Martínez Gómez, field manager at Bodegas Marqués de Vizhoja, indicates: “The Bobcat T86 loader has pleasantly surprised me with its versatility in forestry work. Thanks to its compact dimensions, it’s ideal for moving easily in complex or difficult-to-access terrain. Despite its size, it has excellent power, enough to easily chop down small trees up to about 5 cm in diameter.

“It also provides a good feeling of safety and stability while working, which is key when working in uneven conditions. I think it has a very good balance between power and size, making it a balanced and reliable tool. It’s definitely a highly recommended option for those who need efficiency and manoeuvrability in the field.”

