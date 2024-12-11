Bobcat Waste Expert telehandlers are more than proving their worth, providing outstanding material handling performance for the most demanding applications in the waste and recycling industries.

Complementing the company’s successful construction and agricultural products, Bobcat offers four Waste Expert machines, based on the TL35.70, TL34.65HF, TL38.70HF and TL43.80HF models from the company’s latest R-Series range of telehandlers. All are powered by Bobcat 74 or 101 kW (99 or 135 HP) engines and offer lifting capacities from 3.4 to 4.3 tonne and lifting heights from 6.3 to 7.5 m.

Sturdy, Efficient and Easy-to-Operate

Bobcat telehandlers are already well known as sturdy, efficient and particularly easy to operate machines and these are essential features for working in the intensive industrial applications found in the waste management and materials recycling industries.

Clement Rousseau, Product Manager for Telehandlers, commented on the Waste Expert range, saying: “The Waste Expert range is based on our latest market-leading R-Series family of telehandlers, offering superior machines that combine all-day comfort, maximum productivity and reliability, intelligent features, a robust build with intuitive operation and excellent 360o ergonomics.

“Waste and recycling businesses need versatile machines that can handle a large variety of tasks, manoeuvre well in tight spaces and provide maximum efficiency in full safety throughout the working day. With the toughest design on the market, impressive bucket breakout forces, efficient cooling systems, a low centre of gravity and a long wheel base to enhance stability and lift capacity, our Waste Expert Telehandlers are ideally suited for the waste and recycling markets.

“Like all our machines, the Waste Expert telehandlers are made for the hardest jobs, whilst still providing all the agility and versatility any application would require. In the HF models, the very robust machine build is combined with high flow capability for unmatched loading productivity and lift capacity.”

Recycling and waste management sites are tough working environments so the equipment they use needs to be up to the challenge. As a result, Waste Expert machines are even more robust, with heavy-duty Dana Spicer axles and additional reinforced protection, making them the toughest on the market.

They also incorporate an extra large boom head, a high tensile steel boom, boom cushioning and protected hydraulic rams under and inside the boom. Like all Bobcat telehandlers, the Waste Expert machines have a box welded frame to meet heavy duty cycles and offer a high ground clearance, with a bottom plate along the entire length to protect vital parts.

In addition, Waste Expert models are equipped with additional features for working in harsh conditions, including:

A protective grill for the windshield and roof

Protection for the work and road lights

Extra protection for the fuel and oil tanks

Inner boom dust protection

Tilt cylinder protection

An FNR control on the joystick and steering wheel lever

An auto fan inverter

An extinguisher

A white noise back-up alarm

Cab Offers Premium Workspace and Operator Experience

Bobcat Waste Expert machines utilise the same cab design used in R-Series telehandlers offering a premium workspace for the operator. The high quality, contemporary interior of the cab features stand-out R-Series branding, colours and textures that clearly reflect Bobcat’s DNA. In the ergonomic design, all surfaces have been optimised to offer increased space and visibility. The backlit controls are within easy reach, and they are quickly identified thanks to their colour coding, which is identical day and night.

Special attention has been paid to the storage spaces. The refrigerated or heated isothermal compartment makes a full day’s work even more enjoyable. The general soundproofing of the machine is another aspect that has been worked on, reducing the noise level in the cab by a half as a result.

A Grammer Maximo Dynamic air suspension seat with heating, featuring a suspended armrest with joystick provides an outstanding ride and high operating comfort. The LCD colour display provides interactive and streamlined information and is available with a larger 7 inch Touch screen with built-in radio and a phone page that allows the operator to dial their contacts instantly.

For increased safety and easier manoeuvring, the feed from the rear camera is displayed on the display as soon as reverse gear is engaged and the right hand side electric mirror can also be quickly adjusted from the cab. As a final touch, a full LED light pack gives 360° visibility and turns night into day for the operator.

Enhanced Safety and Operator Convenience

Bobcat Waste Expert telehandlers offer efficient, simple and safe operation with an intuitive, variable transmission and an Automatic Parking Brake for enhanced safety and operator convenience. Loading and Handling work modes are standard as is the ECO mode, which maintains optimum hydraulic performance without using the engine’s full power, adjusting the main machine features to produce a balance between top performance and providing the best performance/fuel consumption ratio.

A major feature of the Waste Expert machines is, of course, the telescopic boom, providing excellent reach capabilities and the ability to handle a range of different attachments, thereby enhancing their range and their flexibility. This allows the machines to be used for a number of different tasks in facilities ranging from transfer stations to MRFs. The ability to carry, lift and place materials, such as bales or bulk material or load high sided trailers and hoppers, offers real advantages for a number of different waste and recycling sectors.

High Performance Features on Waste Expert Machines

Bobcat offers several other tyre options for the different types of surfaces encountered at waste and recycling sites.

These include the Michelin 460/70R24 BIBLOAD – a steel-fortified tyre with a diamond tread pattern providing more resistance to wear and tear and a smooth ride.

Another alternative tyre is the new Camso TLH 792S 13 R24, an extreme-duty solid tyre with optimized stability, durability and comfort – delivering flat-free operation and excellent traction. Equipped with this tyre, machines have a maximum drive speed held at 15 km/h and feature reinforced heavy-duty axles.

The HF/High Flow Technology in the HF models offers outstanding hydraulic capabilities and performance with a class-leading 190 l/min load sensing pump and flow sharing distributor. This allows the operator to work at significantly lower speeds, consume less fuel and benefit from remarkably shorter working cycles. To prevent unnecessary oil heating and power loss, the load sensing pump supplies oil only when hydraulic power is required.

Standard 3-Year Warranty Included

As with all new Bobcat telehandlers, the Waste Expert range offers customers peace of mind with a 3-year warranty (or 3000 hours) on the entire machine as standard from the factory, extendable to 5 years and 5000 hours. Bobcat is the only manufacturer to provide a 3-year warranty as standard, allowing customers to focus entirely on growing their business without worrying about their machines.

For more information about Bobcat and Bobcat products, visit the website www.bobcat.com

TL35.70 – brief specifications

Maximum lifting capacity: 3500 kg

Maximum lift height: 6889 mm

Maximum horizontal reach: 4002 mm

Engine power: 99 HP

TL34.65HF – brief specifications

Maximum lifting capacity: 3400 kg

Maximum lift height: 6331 mm

Maximum horizontal reach: 3369 mm

Engine power:135 HP

TL38.70HF – brief specifications

Maximum lifting capacity: 3800 kg

Maximum lift height: 6889 mm

Maximum horizontal reach: 4002 mm

Engine power: 135 HP

TL43.80HF – brief specifications

Maximum lifting capacity: 4300 kg

Maximum lift height: 7505 mm

Maximum horizontal reach: 4022 mm

Engine power: 135 HP