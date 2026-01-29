BKT, the leading Off-Highway tire manufacturer, provides solutions that are able to accurately respond to continuous evolution and modernization within the farming industry. Agriculture is, indeed, the backbone on which the company has historically founded its roots, and it is also the segment where both technology and mechanics are expanding at the fastest pace.

With a strong commitment to research and development of cutting-edge solutions, BKT sees the evolution of agricultural equipment as an opportunity to offer ever smarter tires, capable of integrating with AI and precision farming systems. Solutions such as AGRIMAX V-FLECTO, RIDEMAX IT 696, and AGRIMAX FORCE are Balkrishna Industries Ltd.’s technical response to the requirements of modern tractors and are able to support a wide range of agricultural applications ranging from precision farming to variable slope tillage, and from automated field management to remote fleet monitoring.

“In the new agricultural landscape, we are witnessing the emergence of new and increasingly higher standards. Just think of the integration between sensors, high-precision GPS, and smart software for machinery that can operate almost autonomously. While on one hand, this is paving the way toward full automation, on the other hand, it is contributing to opening new frontiers for tire development and engineering, where casings are designed to ensure directional stability under all conditions and other technical elements contribute to greater technology,” commented Piero Torassa, Field Engineering Director, BKT Europe.

In line with this trend, BKT has developed a specific tire range designed to be matched with modern tractors. AGRIMAX V-FLECTO is the solution developed for tractors featuring advanced weight management and pressure optimization systems; indeed, VF technology allows for 40% more load at the same inflation pressure, or else—considering the same load—significantly reduces pressure according to the onboard software indications. The ability to operate at lower pressures minimizes soil compaction, as well as contributing to a significant improvement in both traction and comfort.

RIDEMAX IT 696, instead, is the response to the call for maximum stability. The structure minimizes lateral deformation, maintaining a uniform footprint even on sloping terrain. It is a well-suited solution for road transport and maintenance applications, as well as for any intensive operations where the tire is subjected to continuous stress. Low rolling resistance, meanwhile, reduces fuel consumption, maximizing the efficiency of power management systems and contributing to reduced emissions—all priority elements for today’s operators.

Finally, AGRIMAX FORCE featuring IF technology responds to the need for robustness and integration thanks to an advanced compound and specific reinforcements. Endurance under variable load cycles ensures reliability throughout automated operations as well as durability over extended shifts. Stability supports computer vision and AI systems for obstacle detection, while structural reliability is critical during semi-autonomous operations.

Against this background, tires—which have been the connecting element between machine and ground ever since—become a key junction between technology and terrain. Thus, they support the natural choice of industry leaders like BKT to design solutions that live up to these new requirements, providing complete integration without compromising predictability or efficiency.