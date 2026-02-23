Bayer launches newgold® seed to support low-carbon biofuels and farm profitability

Bayer has announced the launch of newgold® seed, its first multi-crop seed brand developed specifically for low-carbon intensity crops, as the company positions agriculture as a key enabler of the fast-growing biofuels market.

The new brand is designed to help farmers participate directly in the expanding demand for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel, while also enhancing on-farm profitability. Bayer said the move responds to a growing challenge in the global energy transition: scaling low-carbon fuels without competing with food production or adding complexity to existing farming systems.

“As demand for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel accelerates, the energy transition is creating a new challenge: how to scale low-carbon fuels without competing with food production or adding complexity to the farm system,” the company said, adding that agriculture can play a central role in addressing this challenge.

According to Bayer, innovation alone will not be sufficient to make the energy transition a reality. Scale, execution and market confidence are equally critical. With newgold® seed, the company aims to link seed innovation, agronomic performance and market access into a single opportunity for farmers.

“Innovation alone won’t make the energy transition real. Scale, execution, and market confidence matter,” said Chad Bilby, Biofuel Crops Innovation and Commercial Lead at Bayer. “With newgold® seed, we are connecting seed innovation, agronomic performance, and market access into one clear opportunity for farmers.”

From vision to action in low-carbon agriculture

Developed under the company’s Biofuel Crops by Bayer platform, newgold® seed represents a strategic shift from viewing biofuels solely as a downstream market opportunity to building a scalable agricultural system that connects farmers, fuel producers and end markets.

The brand will initially focus on low carbon intensity oilseed crops such as camelina and winter canola. These crops are designed to fit between seasons, integrate into existing crop rotations or be grown on underutilized acres, creating potential additional revenue streams without displacing food crops.

By combining seed technology, agronomic expertise and industry collaborations, Bayer said its goal is to support farmers in adopting these new crops, unlocking new value and enabling participation in emerging low-carbon fuel markets.

More than a crop

At the core of newgold® seed is the principle that low-carbon crops must be economically viable at the field level. Bayer said crops sold under the brand are being developed to act as a “profit multiplier,” offering flexibility in how they are incorporated into individual farm operations.

Farmers may deploy the crops as double crops to add value between seasons, within rotations to support agronomic management while diversifying income, or on marginal or underutilized land to turn those acres into more productive assets.

This flexibility, the company said, allows growers to engage in the low-carbon fuel economy while retaining control over both agronomic practices and financial decisions.

Designed for forward-looking farmers

Bayer said newgold® seed is aimed at growers seeking more than incremental gains. The brand targets farmers looking for strong returns per acre, performance backed by science and clear market pathways rather than speculative opportunities.

By bridging the gap between the field and fuel producers, the company said it aims to reduce uncertainty and give farmers confidence to adopt new cropping systems that deliver tangible value.

Advancing biofuel contributions

Bayer noted that agriculture has an important role to play in decarbonizing transportation and strengthening energy security through the supply of low-carbon feedstocks for renewable fuels, which can deliver lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to petroleum-based fuels.

The company said it is advancing biofuel contributions by investing in a portfolio of new crops, building integrated supply chains and supporting North American farmers economically through the introduction of newgold® seed.

Farmers interested in the new brand have been advised to contact their local Bayer representatives for more information.