Avio Smart Market Stack Limited (ASMS), formerly known as Bartronics India Limited, has entered into a strategic partnership with Kissan Agri Mall Private Limited to accelerate the deployment of a technology-driven agri-retail and supply chain ecosystem under Project AVIO Agritech.

The partnership brings together ASMS’s deep rural distribution network, digital infrastructure, and financial inclusion capabilities with Kissan Agri Mall’s strong on-ground presence in agri-input retail and farmer engagement. Together, the companies aim to build a scalable “phygital” platform integrating agri-input distribution, advisory services, output market linkages, and post-harvest infrastructure.

ASMS has established a significant presence across 5000 villages in India through its financial inclusion network, and, under Project AVIO Agritech, the company is expanding into agriculture, sustainability, and rural commerce by partnering with domain experts across the ecosystem.

Kissan Agri Mall (KAM) operates as an integrated agri-platform delivering agricultural inputs, advisory services, and market linkages through a hybrid physical and digital (“phygital”) model, ensuring last-mile connectivity and farmer empowerment.

Under this collaboration, both companies will explore opportunities across the agricultural value chain, including technology-enabled farmer onboarding and engagement, expansion of agri-input retail and advisory services, development of structured output linkages and export facilitation, strengthening of supply chain and warehousing infrastructure, integration of financial inclusion and embedded agri-financing solutions, private label development, franchise-led expansion into new geographies, and the advancement of climate-smart agriculture and sustainability initiatives.

This partnership is expected to enhance last-mile agri-retail penetration, improve supply chain efficiencies, and enable more structured market access for farmers across multiple regions. The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration and does not create binding obligations between the parties. Specific initiatives arising from the partnership will be implemented through subsequent definitive agreements.

Commenting on the collaboration, N. Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Managing Director, ASMS, said, “Project AVIO Agritech is focused on building collaborative ecosystems that integrate technology, finance, and operational capabilities to support farmers and rural enterprises. This partnership with Kissan Agri Mall strengthens our ability to deliver scalable and impactful agri solutions.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy Morla, Head – Agri Tech Business, ASMS said “This MoU with Kissan Agri Mall marks a significant step under Project AVIO Agritech to build a digitally integrated business with multi brand agri-inputs, output market linkages, and financially integrated physical and digital agricultural ecosystem. By combining our rural outreach and technology platforms with strong on-ground capabilities, we aim to deliver scalable solutions that enhance farmer access to tech-enabled agri-input retail chain, market linkage ecosystem, and services.”