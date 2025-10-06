Avenews recognized for bridging Kenya’s agricultural financing gap

Avenews, an Agri-trade fintech company transforming Kenya’s agricultural sector, has been recognized as the Leading Fintech in Agri Trade Financing

The award celebrates Avenews’ pivotal role in transforming agricultural finance by building trust, ensuring transparency, and delivering tailored agri trade financial solutions that address the critical funding gaps for agri-SMEs, including stockists, distributors, and processors across Kenya.

Accepting the award, Nancy Kinyanjui, Managing Director of Avenews Kenya, dedicated the honor to the company’s partners, customers, team, and regulators, noting that it reflects the collective effort of those who trust and support Avenews in doing things differently.

“We are proud to be trusted by some of the largest players in the market, and our compliance with CBK standards reflects our commitment to integrity and reliability. This award strengthens our resolve to continue listening to customers and solving problems that have burdened them for years.”

In her acceptance speech, Kinyanjui elaborated on the company’s mission, highlighting the systemic financing gap that Avenews was built to address. “We built Avenews to solve a problem that, for too long, has gone ignored.”

She added, “Agribusinesses across Kenya are growing, yet their financial options haven’t evolved. They are too big for local chama funding, but too small or misunderstood for traditional loans. That’s the gap Avenews fills.”

She further emphasized the company’s vision for a future where “agri-SMEs aren’t just surviving or even thriving, they’re leading,” and where “finance moves at the speed of business, and growth is no longer limited by access.”

The Digitally Fit Awards honor companies driving digital transformation across industries. Avenews’ recognition underscores its position as a trusted, innovative partner committed to shaping the future of agricultural finance in Kenya and beyond.