AU-IBAR and ILRI Hand Over $1B Feed and Fodder Data Tools to Boost Nigeria’s Livestock Sector

The African Union InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) officially handed over Nigeria’s National Feed Balance and Inventory to the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and the National Bureau of Statistics.

Held on April 17th, 2025, the high-level event marked a pivotal step in Nigeria’s efforts to modernize its livestock sector, setting the stage for data-driven strategies to improve productivity, inform policy, and attract investment. ​

Developed under the Resilient African Feed and Fodder Systems (RAFFS) project, this comprehensive dataset and digital dashboard provide detailed insights into the country’s feed and fodder resources.

The tools are designed to guide policy formulation, investment decisions, and the development of early warning systems for feed shortages. By leveraging this information, Nigeria aims to enhance livestock productivity, ensure food security, and stimulate economic growth within the sector. ​

The RAFFS project addresses the critical need for accurate, national-scale data on feed availability and demand. Traditional methods, such as the Feed Assessment Tool (FEAST), offered localized insights but lacked the broader perspective necessary for national planning.

To overcome this, ILRI and AU-IBAR employed advanced technologies, including satellite imagery and spatial data analysis, to create a “helicopter view” of feed resources across various agro-ecological zones. This approach enables the identification of investment opportunities and the development of targeted interventions to mitigate feed and fodder crises.

The handover event also featured collaboration with Cameroonian officials, who shared experiences from their recent ground-truthing exercises. This exchange underscores the importance of regional cooperation in building resilient agricultural systems. By validating spatial data through on-the-ground assessments, both countries aim to ensure the accuracy and reliability of their feed inventories. ​

Nigeria’s adoption of these tools positions it to tap into the burgeoning global animal feed market, estimated at $1 billion. By aligning with international standards and leveraging data-driven insights, the country can attract investments, boost exports, and strengthen its role in global food systems.

This initiative represents a pivotal step toward sustainable livestock development in Nigeria. By integrating comprehensive data analysis into policy and planning, the nation is poised to enhance its agricultural resilience, improve livelihoods, and contribute to broader economic development goals.