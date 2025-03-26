Atlas Copco U190 PACE Diesel Compressors Extend the Life of Agricultural Equipment

Sustainable farming is underpinned by minimised input costs and maximised yields, which can be achieved through adopting simple practices, such as regular cleaning of agricultural equipment. Atlas Copco’s rugged, compact and versatile U190 PACE diesel compressor is an essential equipment maintenance tool for crop farmers. The machine optimises the cleaning process of agricultural equipment such as tractors, harvesters, balers, rakers, tedders and other crop machinery, enhancing their longevity and reducing the risk of costly damage, fire-related losses and safety hazards.

In addition to extending the lifespan of tractors, harvesters, balers, rakers, tedders and other crop machinery, routine cleaning contributes to lowering total operational and ownership costs, cleaning also prevents fire hazards that can be caused by dust accumulation during harvest.

Farmlands are notoriously tough environments where the ingress of contaminants such as mud, dust, stones and plant material can potentially cause damage to equipment components. Intakes and air coolers in diesel machines clogged with dust accumulation can overheat, creating a fire hazard for both equipment and crops as well as posing a safety risk to workers. Neglecting to clean equipment may also result in insurance companies rejecting claims for fire-related damage if it’s proven that the equipment wasn’t properly maintained.

Atlas Copco’s U190 PACE diesel compressor was the strategic choice for equipment maintenance on two farms located in the Bethlehem district of the Free State. “Both customers have praised their machines for exceptional effectiveness, ease of use and manoeuvrability,” says Chantal Jonker, Operational Manager of JR Compressors & Industrial Supplies (Pty) Ltd, an authorised dealer of Atlas Copco Power Technique.

Jonker explains that owing to the compressor’s compact design and lightweight construction, farmers can easily transport the machine to the desired location for equipment cleaning tasks, either by mounting it on a trailer, loading it onto a Light Delivery Vehicle or using a forklift on-site.

Equipment is cleaned daily, and depending on the crop being harvested, sometimes twice a day. Maize and sunflower dust for example, is highly flammable and can easily block radiators, coolers and air intakes. With crop fields often spanning over 5,000 hectares and located far from the farmer’s workshop, transporting large equipment for cleaning can be costly in terms of diesel consumption, as well as labour- and time-intensive. “Therefore, it is much more practical to transport the compressor directly to the fields and equipment for cleaning,” notes Jonker, adding that the robustly designed compressor effortlessly negotiates the rough, uneven agricultural terrain.

Johnathan Cassell, APE Sales Engineer at Atlas Copco Power Technique, details how the machine is used to clean farm equipment. “A 30m x ¾” hose is connected to the outlet with a locally supplied blower pipe which enables the operator to get close to the surface to blow out any dust collection and build-up.”

“Installed with cutting-edge PACE technology that delivers an adjustable pressure band, the compressor also offers great versatility,” emphasis Cassell. “In addition to cleaning their agricultural equipment, farmers to can also conveniently use the machine for tasks such as pumping tires, operating pneumatic hand tools and sandblasting.”

The Atlas Copco U190 PACE adds significant value for crop farmers by enhancing efficiency, prolonging equipment life and safeguarding against costly damage and fire risks. The machine’s ability to streamline a host of tasks makes this reliable and versatile workhorse an indispensable asset on the farm.

Atlas Copco Power Technique and JR Compressors & Industrial Supplies are invested in working closely with farmers, providing reliable, high-performance machines and exceptional service to improve efficiency, enhance productivity, and support the long-term success of farming operations. “This commitment stems from the understanding that agriculture is the lifeblood of the country and the backbone of its economy – farmers feed and sustain the nation!” concludes Cassell.