Making their debut at this year’s Nampo Agricultural Show, Atlas Copco Power Technique and dealer partner, JR Compressors & Industrial Supplies (Pty) Ltd., celebrate a landmark collaboration, unveiling a cutting-edge product range defined by innovation and uncompromising quality.

Partnering with our dealer network is key to creating a strong, unified brand presence and product awareness,” states Chantal Jonker, Operational Manager at JR Compressors. “This united presence is also a bold statement in presenting a united front that signals to our customers and to the market our commitment, consistency and nationwide aftermarket support. By placing aftermarket service, arguably the most critical aspect of any asset purchase, at the heart of our offering, and ensuring nationwide representation, the team sends a clear message – investing in our equipment is an investment in long-term peace of mind.”

A carefully curated range of high-performance Atlas Copco products was showcased at the show which took place in Bothaville from 13 – 16 May 2025, including the E-Air VSD H185 electric compressor, the U190PACE diesel compressor, a selection of pumps featuring two WEDA and two VAR models, as well as the SRD Hand Drill.

The U190PACE was a focal point on the show stand, with several compelling case studies demonstrating the machine’s proven value and performance for the agricultural sector delivering tangible benefits such as increased efficiency, lower operating costs, and improved uptime. “The U190PACE has certainly made a strong impression on farmers, and I’m confident we’ll see many more of these units entering the agricultural sector in the near future,” emphasises Johnathan Cassell, Portable Air Sales Engineer at Atlas Copco Power Technique.

The brand awareness for Atlas Copco’s pump range sparked significant engagement amongst visitors to the stand, highlighting the equipment’s widespread use across various industries. “The event was a valuable opportunity to increase brand awareness and ensure attendees were informed about the range of Atlas Copco Group pumps we offer,” states Theuns Viljoen, Power Technique Business Development Manager, Power and Flow. “We received several enquiries from a variety of potential customers ranging from small-scale operators to larger industry players, clearly demonstrating continued interest and growing recognition in the market.”

According to Jonker, there was a strong turnout from across South Africa, along with visitors from the broader Southern African region, representing diverse industries such as mining, engineering and project development. “Expats also visited our stand to inquire about local representation in their regions, showing particular interest in aftermarket support and pump sales. “All dealers were recognised according to their respective areas, and customers were referred accordingly with contact details for representatives closest to ‘home’.” The team also had the opportunity to interact with scholars from agricultural and technical schools who visited the stand, educating them on the technical side of the products on display.

Riaan Burke, fellow Portable Air Sales Engineer at Atlas Copco Power Technique, reflects on both the success of the collaboration and the show itself, describing the overall experience as overwhelmingly positive. ‘It was one of the best shows we’ve attended, and without a doubt, some of the most valuable conversations were had with customers, making the long hours and hard work worthwhile. I’m confident that this will translate into future business opportunities.”

“Exhibiting at Nampo has long been a long-term goal for us, as it’s widely regarded as the largest agricultural show in both South Africa and the Southern Hemisphere, presenting an ideal platform to showcase our equipment to this key sector,” asserts Jonker. “After several years of trying to secure exhibition space, marks a significant milestone for our team.”