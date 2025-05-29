APNI Partners with Ivory Coast Ministry to Advance Agricultural Education

The Minister of Technical Education, Vocational Training, and Apprenticeship, His Excellency Dr. N’Guessan Koffi, and Dr. Kaushik Majumdar, APNI Director General, formalized a partnership framework agreement with commitments to lead to long-term improvements in the living conditions of rural Côte d’Ivoire populations.

Among the main points of this collaboration are:

Technical support to Agricultural Vocational High Schools, Technical High Schools, and Farm Fields Schools of METFPA.

Revision and co-development of curriculum, as well as capacity building in areas that are in high need.

Organizing workshops focused on plant nutrition.

Creation of educational modules to accompany the progressive development within the framework of the new curriculum.

“With APNI, we are starting a real agricultural revolution. Time for the results to be seen on the field. Together, let’s fight food shortages by cultivating all year round. This partnership makes it possible.” – His Excellency Dr. N’Guessan Koffi, METFPA Minister

His Excellency Dr. Koffi N’Guessan envisions prosperous rural communities with reduced drudgery in agricultural practices and increased livelihood opportunities as a pathway to reducing poverty and rural migration.

“At the center of this discussion is the training of the youth to build capacity for entrepreneurship in modernizing agriculture and service delivery to farmers. This will support the adoption of digital and advanced technologies for enhanced crop productivity and access to markets. Applying best practices in different aspects of crop management (seed, water, nutrient, pest, and disease management, etc.) to improve land productivity and farm profitability under a changing climate and bringing entrepreneurial opportunities through enhanced value chains are key interventions needed for transformational changes,” explained Dr. Majumdar.

APNI, a key player in the African agricultural research for development (R4D) space, is recognized for its core competence in creating site-specific agronomy and nutrient management strategies for African annual and perennial cropping systems. Through active collaboration with the METFPA and its associated institutions, APNI aspires to contribute to the Ministry’s vision of prosperous and pleasant rural life through modern agro-technologies and a digitally driven agricultural transformation.