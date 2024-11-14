ALPINE reaches the top of chicken leg processing

As demand for deboned leg meat continues to rise, ALPINE (Anatomic Leg Processor Innovative New Evolution) addresses processors’ needs for increased production volumes while maximizing yield and quality. The innovative ALPINE module, fitting in Marel’s ACM-NT cut-up line, represents a significant leap forward in anatomic leg processing. Its ability to maintain top-level performance while handling a wide range of weights and reducing labor dependency sets a new industry standard.

Quite some advanced technologies have been implemented to realize ALPINE’s high performance, such as the Hip Dislocation Wheel. This unique feature allows for precise control of the hip tilting movement─needed to achieve an anatomical cut─without exerting excessive force or removing the leg from the shackle. It results in improved performance and virtually inexistent leg loss.

To further enhance accuracy and minimize errors, ALPINE incorporates advanced back piece separation and detection technology which prevents incorrectly cut legs.

Optionally, processors can integrate a special module to remove groin skin automatically, meeting specific market demands while saving considerable manual trimming labor.

Ease of operation

Equipped with a user-friendly HMI touchscreen, ALPINE makes it easy to enter a recipe that matches the specific characteristics of the incoming flock. This automatically engages the proper machine settings to provide the highest possible leg yield. The screen also shows performance data, enabling processors to monitor key metrics such as backpiece detection, leg loss, and unprocessed legs. Built-in machine software provides this real-time and historical performance data. Such proactive insights minimize the need for manual intervention and prevent downtime. ALPINE’s data-driven approach enables processors to maintain peak performance with minimal need for maintenance.

Wide weight range with consistent results

ALPINE is designed to process high-yield anatomic legs across an unprecedented range of bird weights without requiring major adjustments. This versatility is particularly valuable for processors handling diverse flock weights, enabling them to optimize operations even in markets that process big birds. Regardless ofweight fluctuations, the result will always be consistent: a high-yield leg.

Compatible with both water-chilled and air-chilled lines, ALPINE easily integrates into existing setups and pairs excellently with Marel’s Thigh Fillet System, at a capacity of up to 7,200 products per hour.

Saving labor

By keeping legs in the shackles throughout the process, ALPINE practically eliminates product drops and minimizes rework, downtime and labor. Digital operation, automated settings, reduced need for adjustments and precise performance monitoring further highlight its labor-saving advantages. Touchscreen control and the broad weight range further contribute to ALPINE’s efficiency, ease of use and consistently high yield.