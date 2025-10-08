Agritechnica 2025: Integrated thermal management and clean air for off-highway vehicles

Whether dust, heat, or frost: Agricultural machinery is exposed to various conditions during daily use. To ensure drivers work safely and stay focused, Eberspaecher will present its comprehensive portfolio at Agritechnica 2025 from 9 to 15 November. In Hall 15, Booth D34, the thermal management specialist will be showcasing the series-ready K Protect Modular cabin pressure system, as well as energy-efficient solutions designed to enhance the comfort of special-purpose electric vehicles.

Effective thermal management is essential for optimal performance of electrified

off-highway vehicles. Batteries and electronics can be damaged by excessively high temperatures, whereas range is reduced by excessively low temperatures. Drawing on many years of expertise, Eberspaecher has been developing products that address these challenges precisely, ranging from individual systems to complete solutions.

Comprehensive thermal management for maximum output

The drive battery is the core component of electric agricultural machinery, and its performance depends heavily on stable operating conditions. Eberspaecher’s Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) is ready for production and ensures that batteries always operate within the ideal temperature range of 20 to 40 degrees Celsius, irrespective of weather conditions or load. This delivers consistent battery performance and capacity in different ambient conditions, thereby maximizing the vehicle’s range. The system integrates state-of-the-art cooling and heating components with insulation and intelligent sensors that continuously monitor thermal conditions and dynamically adjust system performance. The BTMS reliably protects the battery, even during periods of high power demand or fast charging, and thus reduces the risk of damage to the battery.

Eberspaecher goes a step further: The integrated Thermal Management System (TMS) consolidates the requirements of multiple systems into a unified, streamlined operation. This innovative feature not only ensures optimal battery output, it also conditions the engine, electronics, and cabin. To prevent overheating and extend their service life, sensitive components such as inverters, engines, and chargers are kept between 20 and 90 degrees Celsius. At the same time, drivers benefit from rapid heating of the internal space. In cold weather, the waste heat from the battery and electric motor is channeled into the cabin through a heat exchanger.

Comfort in the cabin with the Dualtronic heat pump

For farmers to be able to concentrate and work safely, it is crucial that the driver’s cab is at a comfortable temperature. With the Falkon Dualtronic, Eberspaecher offers a patented cabin climate control system for electric off-highway vehicles. In frosty conditions, it rapidly removes window ice while greatly lowering energy consumption. An integrated, fully electric PTC heater provides additional support at very low temperatures. Its heat output of up to 6 kW and cooling power of up to 7 kW are impressive.

Like the existing Falkon platforms, the Dualtronic features a design that offers options for all drive types, from the fully electric EHVAC system to the hybrid EHHVAC version and the classic HVAC or heat pump variants. Thanks to their shared dimensions and design, all models can be integrated into different drive concepts.

Clean cabin air in agricultural vehicles

Driver protection is just as important as comfort and efficiency. The K Protec Modular cabin pressure system, which is ready for series production, provides the basis for this. It reliably maintains overpressure in the cabin, preventing pollutants and dust particles from entering. The modularity of the setup means that it is possible to switch between a category 4 filter for pollutants and a category 2 filter for dust at the push of a button, depending on the application case. The system is installed upstream of the air conditioning system, and the filters can be positioned either vertically or horizontally. The K Protec Modular is therefore the perfect addition to a tractor’s cabin air conditioning system.