Agrifac launches three new sprayers

New cab, new designs and new capacities set a higher standard in spraying

Agrifac proudly introduces three new self-propelled sprayers: the Endurance 80, the Vanguard 67 and the Vanguard 55. All three machines are equipped with the new EcoTronicPlus 3 operating system.

With these innovations, Agrifac enhances operator comfort, precision and efficiency. Alongside the new generation of self-propelled sprayers, Agrifac showcases its groundbreaking spraying technologies, including the StrictSprayPlus PWFM system and the innovative AICPlus spot-spray system, both highlighting the company’s commitment to smarter, more sustainable crop protection.

Exclusive dealer presentation

The new sprayers were first unveiled to Agrifac dealers during Sales Event Week at Agrifac

Headquarters in the Netherlands. Over several days, dealers from across Europe were welcomed for an exclusive preview of the machines, which included detailed product presentations and live machine walkarounds. The event gave dealers the chance to experience the new designs up close, exchange knowledge and strengthen their connection with Agrifac.

Beyond Europe, Agrifac will introduce the new generation of sprayers through local launch events in its key international markets, including Australia, the United States and Canada.

The international debut of the Endurance 80, Vanguard 67 and Vanguard 55 will take place at AGRITECHNICA 2025, where growers from around the world will be able to see the new sprayers for the first time. Beginning with AGRITECHNICA, the machines will be available to order.

Designed with growers, for growers, to meet tomorrow’s crop protection challenges

The Endurance 80, Vanguard 67 and Vanguard 55 all feature the new Claas X11 cabin and the EcoTronicPlus 3 control system, delivering comfort, visibility and intuitive operation across the range.

Developed in direct response to customer feedback and market demand, these machines reflect Agrifac’s commitment to building solutions that truly support growers in their daily work.

The Agrifac Endurance 80 sets the benchmark for ultimate spraying capacity. With its 8,000-liter main tank, a powerful 8.9L Cummins engine delivering 405 HP and spray booms of up to 55 meters, the Endurance 80 defines the highest standard in the market. Equipped with tires up to 2.3 meters in diameter, it offers a ground clearance of 154 cm, ensuring unmatched performance even under the most challenging field conditions.

The Vanguard 67 strikes the ideal balance between capacity and maneuverability. With a 6,700-liter main tank, a 3.6-meter wheelbase, and a 325 HP engine, it combines power with agility, making it the perfect fit for today’s spraying practices.

Compact and versatile, the Vanguard 55 combines a 5,500-liter main tank with a spacious platform,making it suitable for a wide range of operations. Like the Vanguard 67, it can be equipped with tires up to 2.2 meters in diameter.

The new generation of machines is available with spray booms ranging from 24 to 55 meters, with folding options from 3-part to 4-part configurations, depending on the model. In addition, each machine can be fitted with the unique Agrifac AirFlowPlus boom, ensuring outstanding crop coverage and reduced drift.

Stronger portfolio

“By introducing this new generation, Agrifac strengthens its portfolio to meet the growing demand for sustainable, efficient, and comfortable crop protection. These machines provide the ultimate platform to deploy all Agrifac technologies, such as StrictSprayPlus and AICPlus—not only today, but well into the future,” says Rens Albers, Product Manager at Agrifac. “We are proud to present them at AGRITECHNICA this November, the stage where growers from around the world come together to discover the future of agriculture.”

Seeing is believing

Agrifac is also organizing live demonstrations of the new sprayers. Farmers can register to participate at www.agrifac.com/demo.