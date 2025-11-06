AGRA reaffirms support to African governments in advancing food systems reforms 

Agriculture development agency AGRA has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting African governments and institutions in delivering on their agricultural transformation promises as the continent enters a decisive phase of food systems reforms.

Participating in the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program – Partnership Platform (CAADP-PP) held in Kigali, co-organized by the African Union Commission (AUC) and AUDA-NEPAD member states, AGRA emphasized the need to move from commitments to coordinated delivery, anchored in Africa’s own priorities and leadership.

This year’s CAADP Partnership Platform saw AGRA and partners align on the top priorities driving tangible outcomes in Africa’s Agri-food systems. During the forum, AGRA showcased the Africa Food Systems Report (AFSR) 2025, which contains indicators to track progress across supply chains, diets, food environments, systemic drivers, and outcomes.

Jonathan Said, Vice President, Technical Expertise at AGRA, noted.

“The CAADP Partnership Platform is where partners align on what we will deliver together. Our role is to support the AUC and AUDA-NEPAD to secure partner coherence and focus on key priorities, such as food corridors, end-to-end value chain development, and seed system commercialization, so that countries can implement their National Agriculture Investment Plans (NAIPs) faster, crowd in private investment, and expand access to finance for farmers and SMEs.”

The shared commitments centered on priority areas such as tangible support for governments to strengthen the coordination and delivery of flagship agricultural programs and policies that drive food systems transformation. Another priority agreed upon is advancing regional trade integration while supporting the private sector to invest in value addition and market access.

"AGRA's initiatives are designed to connect smallholder farmers to regional markets, de-risk investment in agro-processing, and mobilize new financing models that catalyze growth along entire value chains toward Africa's self-sufficiency and inclusive agricultural growth."

The partners also agreed on accelerating the African Soil Health and Fertilizer Agenda, recognizing that soil degradation remains a major constraint to Africa’s food security. Interventions are underway to promote integrated soil fertility management, the efficient use of fertilizers, and the development of farmer-centered extension systems that improve access to knowledge and inputs.

The partners convening in Kigali also agreed on fast-tracking the implementation of the AU’s Seed and Biotechnology action plan, with a strong focus on the commercialization and adoption of climate-smart, high-yielding, and nutrient-dense seed and technologies. Through its Centre of Excellence for Seed Systems in Africa (CESSA), AGRA showcased a tri-partite model linking it (AGRA), One CGIAR, and National Agricultural Research Systems (NARS) to develop and deploy climate-resilient, nutrient-dense varieties.

Renewed emphasis has been placed on accelerating the inclusion of youth and women as intentional drivers of Africa’s food systems transformation. Recognizing that women and young people form the backbone of Africa’s agricultural economy, AGRA is promoting targeted programs that expand access to finance, land, and skills. The African Union Commission convened a side event focusing on tracking youth entrepreneurship and employment in agrifood. CAADP-PP organizers say countries lack coherent metrics to judge progress, making it harder to steer finance and skills toward viable youth enterprises.