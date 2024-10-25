AGRA launches first VALUE4HER initiative for Ethiopia to support women in agriculture

AGRA – Sustainably Growing Africa’s Food Systems has launched VALUE4HER initiative, a significant first for Ethiopia to support women in agriculture and helping them address the numerous challenges they face.

According to local media reports, Ethiopian women farmers grapple with myriad of challenges such as lack of resources, policy gaps, and difficulties accessing credit among others that hinder their production and economic progress.

As a result, the program aims to encourage women-led agricultural businesses and promote equitable growth.

Sara Yirga, President of Women in Coffee Ethiopia, says the program’s goal is to assist 2,000 women in the agricultural sector through capacity building and loan facilitation.

“Holding ourselves accountable to clear commitments in empowering women economically in agribusiness is where we see real change taking root,” she stated.

The VALUE4HER project is dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs by building market networks, improving access to credit, and offering additional resources through AGRA.

Nicholas Obare, AGRA’s country program lead, highlighted that resource gaps remain a major challenge for women in agribusiness. He noted that training sessions will be customized to address the specific needs identified by women actively engaged in the sector.

In Ethiopia, where women contribute 75% of farm labor and up to 38% of high-value crop production, this initiative’s impact could be transformative.

AGRA plans to onboard 200 women into the VALUE4HER platform at an upcoming forum, with a goal of expanding membership to over 9,000 by 2027.

This growth marks a major advancement for women-led agribusinesses in Ethiopia, offering solutions to long-standing challenges and fostering economic empowerment for female farmers.

As the initiative progresses, it aims to build a more supportive agricultural environment, amplifying women’s contributions to the nation’s economy.