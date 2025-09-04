AGRA has announced the winners of the 2025 Women Agripreneurs of the Year Awards (WAYA) during the Africa Food Systems Forum (AFS Forum) held in Dakar, Senegal.

The WAYA awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of women leaders who are transforming Africa’s agricultural landscape through innovation, resilience and a commitment to empowering their communities. This year’s winners were selected from a highly competitive pool of almost 2000 applicants, representing the continent’s most inspiring and impactful women in agribusiness.

The finalists showcase diverse innovations in value addition, ag-tech, community leadership, and sustainable farming across Africa. Representing diverse countries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda.

A total of USD 300,000 in grant funding was awarded to the 10 winners announced during a live ceremony, in the categories: Grand Prize Winner, Women Empowerment Champion, Resilient & Inspirational Leader, Outstanding Value-Adding Enterprise, Female Ag-Tech Innovator, Young Female Agripreneur (Rising Star) Young Female Agripreneur (Rising Star) – Regional Winners.

The WAYA 2025 winners by category included:

Grand Prize Winner: Mathildah Amollo from Kenya was crowned the ultimate WAYA Grand Prize Winner.

Mathildah Amollo from Kenya was crowned the ultimate WAYA Grand Prize Winner. Women Empowerment Champion: Juliet Kakwerre N Tumusiime founder and CEO of Cheveux Organique, from Uganda.

Juliet Kakwerre N Tumusiime founder and CEO of Cheveux Organique, from Uganda. Resilient & Inspirational Leader: Julienne Olawolé Agossadou founder of SEDAMI – La Reine des Champignons from Benin.

Julienne Olawolé Agossadou founder of SEDAMI – La Reine des Champignons from Benin. Outstanding Value-Adding Enterprise: Roberta Edu-Oyedokun, founder and CEO of Moppet Foods, Nigeria

Roberta Edu-Oyedokun, founder and CEO of Moppet Foods, Nigeria Female Ag-Tech Innovator: Joyce Waithira Rugano, founder of Ecorich Solutions Kenya.

Joyce Waithira Rugano, founder of Ecorich Solutions Kenya. Young Female Agripreneur (Rising Star): Onicca Sibanyona Founder of Jwale Farms, South Africa.

Speaking during the fifth edition of the WAYA awarding ceremony, Alice Ruhweza, President of AGRA, remarked, “Across every category, these founders have turned constraints into thriving enterprises. Collectively, they’ve increased annual incomes by an estimated 35 per cent, saved millions of tonnes of produce from spoilage, and delivered food to over 500,000 households across the region. Their businesses prove that innovation and resilience are alive across Africa’s food systems. At AGRA, our role is to back them with stronger policy support, smarter finance, and access to bigger markets so they can multiply their reach and drive systemic change.”

Nana Yaa Boakyewaa Amoah, Director for Gender, Youth & Inclusiveness at AGRA, added, “The pipeline of women agripreneurs is deep and growing. We are seeing more technology-driven models, more regional trade links, and real evidence of job creation, especially for women and youth. VALUE4HER exists to open doors to capital, buyers, and the right networks so these women can lead from the front. Their success is vital to inclusive food systems transformation across the continent.”

One of the WAYA 2025 judges, Martha Haile, Founder & CEO, Abze Africa, observed that this year’s applicants highlighted the remarkable fortitude of women entrepreneurs:

“As a judge, I was consistently impressed by the ingenuity and grit on display. These women leaders faced significant barriers with an incredible ability to adapt. Examples ranged from using sensors to protect bee colonies to innovating waste-to-income models. Their work goes beyond mere survival; it redefines resilience. It is a true honour to celebrate a generation of leaders who are not only building and scaling their businesses but also uplifting entire communities.”

The WAYA initiative, launched at the AGRF 2021 Summit, has become a cornerstone of AGRA’s efforts to strengthen women’s agribusiness enterprises across the continent. WAYA is an inititaive of VALUE4HER, AGRA’s continental program that supports the ecosystem of womenin agribusiness.