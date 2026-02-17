AGI Frost Fans: The Ultimate Frost Prevention Solution

In the world of agriculture, few things are as devastating to a crop as an unexpected frost. The sudden drop in temperature can wipe out an entire harvest in a single night, a reality that has long been a source of anxiety for growers. Fortunately, companies like AGI are dedicated to turning this challenge into a manageable risk. While AGI has a well-earned reputation for providing some of the best fixed frost fans on the market, the company is now transforming into a comprehensive, all-in-one solution for frost mitigation. AGI isn’t just selling equipment; they’re offering a complete strategy to protect your livelihood.

Fixed frost fans

At the core of AGI’s offering are its powerful and reliable fixed frost fans. These fans are a staple in vineyards, orchards, and farms worldwide, known for their ability to protect large areas (7-9ha) by preventing the formation of a cold air layer near the ground. But AGI recognizes that a fan alone isn’t always enough.

Wireless sensing

In today’s interconnected world, knowledge is power, and that’s why they’ve integrated advanced technology into their arsenal. AGI now offers a variety of wireless sensing options that allow customers to monitor real-time conditions. These sensors can be placed strategically throughout a property, providing instant alerts and data on temperature fluctuations. This invaluable information empowers growers to take proactive measures, activating their fans at the precise moment a frost event is imminent, thereby conserving energy and ensuring maximum effectiveness.

Mobile frost fan

The telescopic trailer-mounted mobile frost fan represents AGI’s latest innovation and newly released fan design. Standing 10 meters tall, this mobile unit delivers powerful air movement and features full 360-degree rotation for outstanding airflow distribution across the protected area.

Its optimised cowl design maximises coverage of 4 to 6 hectares per unit. Mounted on a trailer with quick-deploy stabilisers, it ensures stable operation even on uneven ground. The unit is towable by a standard utility vehicle and requires no specialised equipment, foundations, or site preparation, significantly reducing installation time and capital cost.

It operates on either grid power or generator supply, making it suitable for remote or temporary sites. High-efficiency electric motors lower running costs and maintenance requirements, while the low-noise blade design ensures quiet operation without sacrificing performance. Remote monitoring capability enables smart, data-driven deployment and real-time visibility during frost events

PTO driven fan

Beyond their flagship fixed fans, AGI has listened to the needs of its customers and expanded its product line to serve a wider range of applications. For smaller farms or those with limited access to power, the new low-cost PTO (Power Take-Off) driven fan is a game-changer. This innovative solution allows farmers to use their existing tractor’s power to operate a highly effective frost fan, offering a flexible and economical way to protect smaller areas or to be used as a strategic “cold air drain.” This versatility means that no matter the size or shape of your operation, AGI has a solution that fits your specific needs. The PTO fans are also available for seasonal rentals.

Heaters

Recognizing the environmental impact of traditional frost-prevention methods, AGI also offer a more sustainable alternative. Historically, some growers have resorted to burning tyres or other harmful materials to create smoke and heat, a practice that is both polluting and inefficient. AGI’s new return stack heaters provide a more efficient substitute, generating heat without the toxic by-products. These heaters can be used in conjunction with fans to create a robust thermal barrier, ensuring the safety of both your crops and the environment.

Consulting services

Perhaps the most valuable asset AGI offers is its expert knowledge. The company isn’t just a supplier of equipment; it’s a partner in your success. AGI provides comprehensive consulting services to help you develop a complete frost mitigation strategy. Their team of experts can analyse your unique microclimate, recommend the best placement for fans and sensors, and help you design a holistic plan that maximizes protection and minimizes cost. This consultative approach transforms the daunting task of frost prevention into a manageable, strategic endeavour.

From advanced sensing technology and a diverse range of fans to sustainable heating solutions and expert consulting, AGI is solidifying its position as a true one-stop shop for all frost mitigation requirements. They’ve moved beyond being just a manufacturer to becoming an indispensable partner, offering the tools and expertise necessary to safeguard your crops and secure your future against the unpredictable threat of frost.

Contact Stiaan Hugo for more information :

www.agifrostfans.com ,info@agifrostfans.com +27 63 692 5984, +27 76 020 7003