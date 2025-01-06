Uganda Partners with China to Promote Perennial Rice Technology in Africa

Experts from Uganda’s National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) are visiting China to forge strategic global partnerships with world-leading rice research and production institutions in the East Asian country to pioneer Perennial Rice in Africa.

According to Dr. Yona Baguma, NARO’s Director General who is leading a delegation to China, among the institutions of interest include Yunnan University and the BGI Group, a renowned life science and genomics organization with two decades of rice research experience.

“NARO and BGI have launched an innovative partnership to explore perenniality in crops like rice, enabling farmers to reap harvests from a single planting for up to five years,” Baguma said.

In October 2024, Dr. Yin Ye, CEO of BGI Group, visited Uganda to formalize a partnership with the NARO aimed at positioning rice as a key pillar for food security, improved nutrition, and income generation.

Dr. Baguma revealed that the ongoing visit to China is focused on advancing plans for the establishment of the Africa Regional Perennial Rice Technology Centre in Uganda.

The center, whose groundbreaking took place during Dr. Ye’s visit, is envisioned as a hub for research, training, and the dissemination of perennial rice technologies across the continent.

He highlighted that perennial rice allows at least 15 harvests from a single planting, reducing input costs such as seeds and labor while improving soil stability.

Uganda, home to 65 types of wild rice, offers a strong foundation for developing new, high-yielding, disease-resistant, and climate-smart rice varieties.

“Through this partnership, Uganda and China will lead one of the most significant food revolutions in the world as rice is a principle food security crop across the world,” said Baguma.

Prof. Zhang Shilai, Deputy Dean at the Institute of Plant Resources at Yunnan University, added that the collaboration will include breeding programs and demonstration sites for perennial rice in Uganda, benefitting the continent. “Perennial rice reduces labor, eliminates transplanting and tillage, saves seeds, and increases carbon storage,” Prof. Shilai explained.

Notably, NARO has already developed five perennial rice varieties, including PR107, released in 2022. Known as “NARO Rice 1” or “New Super,” it has gained popularity for its aroma and taste.

The partnership will also create opportunities for Ugandan students to study and conduct rice research in China.