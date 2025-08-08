Tru-Cape’s André Kritzinger crowned Eastern Cape Young Farmer of the Year

André Kritzinger (28), owner and general manager of Tulpieskraal Boerdery in the Langkloof, and one of Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing’s valued apple and pear suppliers, has been named the Eastern Cape Young Farmer of the Year for 2025.

For Kritzinger, the recognition is a deeply meaningful milestone.

“I’ve always looked up to the winners of this award,” he says. “It’s a huge honour. I’ve wanted to enter for years, and when the opportunity came, I decided to go for it. I’m incredibly grateful it worked out the way it did.”

Organised, efficient, and resilient farming

Kritzinger attributes his success to strong systems and an organised approach to farming.

“In intensive fruit production, structure and planning are everything. Each day, my production managers and I start early – often half an hour before the teams arrive – and that helps us stay on top of operations.”

A major strategic decision that boosted the business was expanding netting across the farm. “Today, about 90% of our orchards are under net. It reduces hail risk significantly, giving us more consistent income and making budgeting easier,” he says. “The nets weren’t just about getting better pack-outs, but about risk management. I didn’t feel I had the experience to recover from 50–70% hail damage – there’s no other investment that pays for itself as quickly.”

From early responsibility to innovation

When he was only 23 years old, Kritzinger had to take over the farm following the tragic passing of his father, Bokkie Kritzinger.

“I have worked full-time on Tulpieskraal for only one year, but I had to step up quickly. There was pressure – everyone’s watching to see if the business survives under your leadership. But we had good people and solid systems in place, which helped. I also had support from experienced mentors on the farm, and that made a big difference. Sometimes, being thrown into the deep end is the best training.”

Although farming was always his goal, André especially enjoys new orchard development.

“I love working with young trees and seeing new blocks come to life. It’s the most rewarding feeling when the first harvest from your new block arrives and everything looks great.”

Apples and pears: The heart of the operation

Today, apples and pears make up 95% of Tulpieskraal’s business, with cattle and stone fruit playing a much smaller role.

As a producer with a strong early-season advantage, Kritzinger focuses on Royal Gala and Forelle cultivars.

“We’re slightly earlier than average in terms of harvest timing, and that’s a competitive advantage. We aim to harvest and pack quickly to get fruit into early-season markets.”

While the farm doesn’t produce the high tonnages of other areas, Kritzinger emphasises quality over volume.

“Our water is excellent, and while our climate can be warm, we make up for lower yields with high pack-out percentages. Our packhouse averages 90% pack-outs, with on-tree percentages around 80% – depending on the variety and season.”

Thanks to good cultivar planning and strong partnerships with exporters such as Tru-Cape, Kritzinger ensures optimal market placement.

“We make a big effort to prevent export-grade fruit from ending up in local cartons. That discipline reflects in the bottom line.”

Embracing technology and efficiency

Kritzinger is investing in technology to make the business more efficient and future-proof.

“We’ve started planting new orchards designed for mechanisation. We use blower machines for leaf removal, hedge cutters, and apply fertiliser through irrigation. Our packhouse is also fairly advanced.”

Efficiency is key – not to reduce staff, but to get more production out of the same team.

“As labour and input costs rise, we want to manage it by increasing yield and pack-outs per hectare.”

Facing challenges, looking ahead

Like many in the sector, Kritzinger cites increasing pesticide regulation and energy costs as major hurdles.

“Rising electricity prices are a real challenge, but we’ve invested in solar power. Port delays are also a concern, though improving, and we’re thankful for the support from industry bodies like Hortgro.”

Still, he remains upbeat about the future.

“There are always challenges, but I try to stay positive. I’m excited about the future of apples and pears in South Africa. We’re seeing more young people enter the industry with fresh ideas and better ways of doing things. I think we’re on a great path.”

He reflects on the best advice he’s received:

“Stay positive and always keep moving forward. That mindset has helped me build, grow, and overcome.”

Calla du Toit, procurement manager at Tru-Cape, says he wasn’t at all surprised when Kritzinger won the coveted award.

“I’ve seldom seen a young person as innovative as he is. He constantly looks beyond his own environment to see what others are doing and how he can improve on it. I see a lot of his father in him. Bokkie was also an innovative thinker who loved trying new approaches. Like his father, André has a passion for technology and uses it effectively to enhance their business.”

Calla lauded André’s excellent variety mix on Tulpieskraal.

“Because he also manages his own packhouse, he’s able to add tremendous value – placing the right cultivars in the right time slots and markets. It’s a very, very smart business model. André also sets exceptionally high standards when it comes to cleanliness and attention to detail – it really stands out.”

Roelf Pienaar, managing director of Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, extended his warmest congratulations to André on this well-deserved accolade.

“This recognition is a testament to André’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable farming practices. We’re incredibly proud of André. His commitment to innovation, quality, and sound business practices adds significant value to the Tru-Cape brand and our broader supply network. He represents the next generation of dynamic South African farmers who are building a resilient, world-class industry.”

Tru-Cape wishes André all the best for the next leg of the competition, when the provincial winners will compete on a national level for the title of 2025’s Toyota SA/Agri SA Young Farmer of the Year.

Tru-Cape wishes André all the best for the next leg of the competition, when the provincial winners will compete on a national level for the title of 2025's Toyota SA/Agri SA Young Farmer of the Year.