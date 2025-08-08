SIMEZA Celebrates 50 Years of Grain Storage Solutions.

Spanish Silo Manufacturer Marks Half-Century of Innovation in Global Market.

UTEBO, SPAIN – SIMEZA, the Spanish grain storage specialist, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The company has been making steel silos for cereals, flours, and industrial products since 1975.

What started as Silos Metálicos de Zaragoza has grown into one of Europe’s leading silo manufacturers. Today, SIMEZA builds storage solutions with capacities from 8 to 25,000 cubic meters.

“We have spent five decades focused on one thing – helping our customers store grain safely,” said Alberto Baena, CEO of SIMEZA. “Reliability, innovation and a renown engineering expertise have been the key stones of our success. That’s what matters.”

The company’s modular silo design allows for quick assembly on-site. The steel construction resists harsh conditions while proper aeration systems keep grain fresh. SIMEZA serves industrial, agricultural, and farm customers across multiple continents. What sets Simeza apart from its competitors is a firm commitment to developing breakthrough solutions, state-of-the-art engineering and build-to-last products.

Key milestones in SIMEZA’s history:

1975: Company founded in Zaragoza, Spain

2000: Improved corrugated steel sheet technology

2007: Moved to current facilities in Utebo

2016: Acquired by PETKUS Engineering GmbH

2023: Acquired by Sweden’s Tornum Group

The Tornum Group acquisition scaled up SIMEZA’s operations, by providing integration into a larger organization. Tornum’s mastery in grain drying has provided a unique insight on crop management paired with SIMEZA’s manufacturing know-how of silos.

SIMEZA operates under European Union quality and safety standards. The company holds UNE-EN 10901:2011+A1:2012 certification and maintains strict supplier requirements.

“Grain storage is a crucial and first step on many food industry companies nowadays” Alberto Baena added. “Reducing waste, increasing control over your factory and having a partner that you can trust are becoming more and more important in these times. We help our clients to succeed.”

The company continues expanding its international presence while maintaining its Spanish manufacturing base. SIMEZA employs dozens of workers in Utebo and serves customers worldwide.