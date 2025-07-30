Time to accelerate the agrifood systems transformation

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, called for bold action, scaled-up investment, and stronger partnerships to accelerate global agrifood systems transformation, at the UN Food Systems Summit +4 (UNFSS+4) Stocktaking Moment.

Addressing world leaders, ministers, and delegates gathered in Addis Ababa, Qu emphasized that agrifood systems are central to addressing interconnected global challenges – from food insecurity and climate issues to environmental degradation and inequality.

“Transformation is not a distant ambition. It is already happening,” he said. “But the pace, scale, and coordination of our collective action will determine whether we succeed. The challenge now is not only action, but acceleration.”

Reflecting on progress since the first UN Food Systems Summit in 2021, convened by the UN Secretary-General as part of the Decade of Action for the

(SDGs), the Director-General noted that many countries have moved from commitment to implementation through policy reform, investment shifts, and integrated planning. He cited Ethiopia as one of the leading examples, where FAO-supported efforts have reduced post-harvest grain losses by up to 40 percent in some areas, directly improving food security and rural livelihoods.

Priority areas for transformation

In his address, the Director-General outlined three major areas to drive transformation.

First, the Director-General emphasized the importance of empowering youth as a driving force in transforming agrifood systems. Referencing FAO’s first global assessment on Youth in Agrifood Systems, he called for urgent action to close gaps in education, employment, and leadership opportunities for young people, especially young women. Unlocking this potential, he noted, could add up to $1.5 trillion to global GDP, with agrifood systems contributing nearly half of that impact.

Second, he stressed that scaling innovation and technology is essential for overcoming systemic barriers. He highlighted the role of the World Food Forum, with its three pillars – Hand-in-Hand Investment, Science and Innovation, and Youth and Women’s Empowerment – as a key platform for accelerating solutions. Tools such as the FAO-led Agrifood Systems Technologies and Innovations Outlook (ATIO) are helping countries identify and adopt innovations including digital agriculture, artificial intelligence, and precision farming.

The Director-General also noted the growing momentum of FAO’s Hand-in-Hand Initiative, which applies geospatial targeting and data to guide investments where they are most needed. It has already grown from $1.5 billion in 2022 to $4.5 billion in 2024, reflecting increasing country demand and donor support.

Third, Qu underscored the importance of grounding transformation in the Right to Food – a foundation for transparency, participation, accountability, and inclusion. In this regard, he emphasized FAO’s role in hosting the support mechanism for the Global Alliance Against Poverty and Hunger, launched under the G20 Brazil Presidency, which serves as a platform for coordinated financing and technical support aligned with national priorities.

As the UN’s lead specialized agency on agrifood systems, FAO supports more than 120 countries through integrated solutions, providing policy guidance, scientific expertise, tools, and targeted investments. Flagship initiatives such as Hand-in-Hand, One Country One Priority Product (OCOP) and Digital Villages connect smallholders with markets and improve productivity, sustainability, and incomes.

“We are making systems transformation the new normal — hand in hand with governments, investors, academia, civil society, and the private sector,” Qu said. “Let us use this Stocktake to reflect and act boldly, and to strengthen our partnerships to turn vision into action.”

The UN Food Systems Summit +4 Stocktaking Moment, co-hosted by the Governments of Ethiopia and Italy, provides a global platform to assess progress since the 2021 Summit and renew collective efforts to transform agrifood systems in support of the 2030 Agenda