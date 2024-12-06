The Vital Role of Animal Feed Production and Storage

Animal feed production and storage plays a vital role in the livestock industry as it encompasses several steps and technologies. From the field where raw materials are produced to selection of the raw materials and processing of the final product, each link in the feed industry carries important functions and responsibilities.

in this, nutritionists–the dieticians of the animal feed world–formulate feed to provide animals the necessary, balanced nutrients for proper growth, development and maintenance. Feed is designed to compensate for nutrients and supplements that may be absent from an animal’s natural diet while at a farm.

Feed Production

There are some key steps that animal feed processors follow. Some of these include:

Receiving Raw Ingredients

Feed mills receive raw materials from suppliers. Upon arrival, these ingredients are weighed, tested, and analyzed to ensure quality, safety, and nutrient content.

This is a process which is done after detailed market research and quality assessment to arrive on the high quality raw materials.

Grains, legumes, fats, vitamins, and minerals are the main ingredients in animal feed formulations thus processors must ensure that the raw materials meet standards and have high quality nutritional value.

Formulating the Feed

Here, nutritionists collaborate with scientists to develop balanced diets tailored to the specific nutritional needs of livestock, poultry, and fish. Each species has unique dietary requirements, making this a complex process.

At this step, processors strictly control the accuracy of the dosing process to ensure that the chemical composition of each batch is uniform and the mix is stable, so as to achieve the target performance of the animal feed pellet product design.

Mixing Ingredients

Once the formula is finalized, the ingredients are blended to produce the finished feed product.

Here, various ingredients are put into the animal feed mixing machine according to the proportion. The scientific mixing process of animal feed mixer machine ensures that the nutrients are fully mixed and homogenized, resulting in a high quality feed ingredient.

Cooling and Drying

After mixing, the product enters a cooling and drying system to remove residual moisture and stabilize the product. This process uses specialized animal feed pellet cooler machine and drying machine to ensure that the product not only meets quality standards, but also extends its shelf life.

Pellet Crushing

This optional step depends on the feeding requirements of the specific animal, the product may need to be further processed to ensure that the product meets the specified pellet size and shape.

Typically, some chicks and nestlings require crumbled feeds for ease of ingestion and improved digestibility. In addition, some livestock (cattle, pigs and sheep) and small mammals (rabbits and hamsters) often require pellet crushing.

Packaging and Labeling

For retail, the feed is packaged into bags with labels detailing its purpose, ingredients, and usage instructions. For commercial farms, the feed is often shipped in bulk.

At this step, processors use animal feed bagging machines to package the products and store them in a suitable environment. The feed production line uses packaging materials that meet hygiene standards and strictly controls the packing process to ensure that the products are not contaminated or damaged during transportation and storage.

Feed storage

According to a manual by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, all types of ingredient, as well as completed compound feeds, require special care thus the need of not just storage but a proper storage to prevent deterioration in quality, and loss.

It says feed spoils during storage -whether it deteriorates quickly or slowly depends partly on its quality when received but very largely on how it is stored.

As a feed processor or miller, there are several factors that significantly impact the quality and weight of feedstuffs during storage:

Theft, Fire, and Scavenging Animals: Feed storage facilities are vulnerable to losses from theft, as well as damage from scavenging animals like rats, mice, and birds, which often breed in these environments. Feed mills must also be cautious of the flammable nature of feed stores, especially when filled with fine dust from grinding processes.

Damage from Moisture and Heat: High moisture and humidity cause fungal growth and insects, making feed unusable. In tropical regions, moisture rises quickly, requiring shorter storage times. High temperatures further reduce feed quality and increase fire risk.

Insect Damage: Feed attracts insects such as moths, weevils, and beetles, which thrive in normal storage temperatures. These insects can cause weight loss, expose feeds to fungi and oxidation, and introduce bacteria, particularly in ground materials like meals, which are more vulnerable than whole grains or oil cakes.

Fungal Damage: Fungi thrive in conditions with relative humidity above 65% and moisture content above 15%. Temperatures over 25°C and humidity above 85% accelerate their growth. Although fungi are often destroyed during ingredient processing, their resistant spores can re-infect the material under favorable conditions, leading to further degradation.

Enzymatic and Rancidity Changes: During storage, feeds can undergo enzymatic breakdown, particularly in lipids, causing rancidity that reduces palatability. High-fat ingredients like fish meals and oil cakes are particularly susceptible. Carbohydrates may also ferment, producing alcohols and acids. Additionally, the potency of vitamins, such as Vitamin C and B1, diminishes over time, which impacts feed quality.

Feed Storage Procedures

Effective storage methods depend on the type of feed ingredient:

Vitamins: Given their high cost, vitamins require special care. Store them in airtight, light-proof containers in cool, air-conditioned spaces. Do not mix them with minerals before storage, and avoid exposure to heat and sunlight. Rotate stock every six months to preserve potency.

Moist and Wet Ingredients: Wet ingredients, such as trash fish, should be used fresh, iced for up to 12 hours, or frozen immediately. Proper freezing requires specialized facilities, such as plate freezers, with cold storage temperatures below -20°C, ideally below -30°C. Avoid overloading cold storage to prevent spoilage, and use moist feeds within 2-3 hours of manufacture. Wet ingredients with ammonia smells should be discarded.

Dry Ingredients and Feeds: Store dry feeds in cool, dry, and well-ventilated spaces. Mixed feeds, which are more susceptible to insect and fungal damage, store better if heat-treated (e.g., steam-pelleted).

Lipids: Store lipids in sealed plastic containers in cool, dark areas, ensuring antioxidants were added during production to prevent spoilage.

Molasses: Molasses requires no special care in tropical climates but may need heating during winter in temperate zones.

Storage Building Guidelines

Ensure storage buildings are secure, lockable, and equipped with a rainproof roof. Provide adequate ventilation to maintain cool, dry conditions, and mesh entry points to prevent pest access, preserving the quality of stored feeds.

Safe and suitable feeds is a responsibility of all stakeholders

Finally, according to the FAO manual on Good Practices for the Feed Industry, the production, processing, storage, and even transport and distribution of safe and suitable feed and feed ingredients is the responsibility of all participants in the feed chain, including farmers, feed ingredient manufacturers, feed compounders, and truckers among others.

Each participant in the feed chain is responsible for all activities that are under their direct control, including compliance with any applicable statutory requirements.