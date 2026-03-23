Despite global challenges, South Africa’s apple and pear industry is entering an exciting new chapter, driven by innovation, collaboration, and a new generation of growers, according to Calla du Toit of Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing and Hortgro Pome Chairman.

Du Toit, a full-time fruit grower since 1997 who joined Tru-Cape in 1999 and was appointed as Procurement Director in 2025, says the industry has evolved significantly over the past three decades and is well-positioned for long-term growth despite current challenges, such as logistics and the war in the Middle East.

“I firmly believe that for South Africa, the best is yet to come,” he says. “We are going through a phase where we need to resolve several issues, but the foundations of our industry are strong, and the opportunities ahead are significant.”

A disciplined, world-class industry

South Africa’s apple and pear sector has built a reputation as a reliable supplier to global markets, supported by disciplined production systems and long-standing partnerships with international retailers.

In a recent podcast with Lucentlands, Du Toit said the industry’s ability to meet strict supply requirements has strengthened its competitiveness.

“When you work with large supermarket programmes, the supply chain has to function perfectly. Once fruit is packed with a sell-by date, every hour matters. That level of discipline has helped shape the professionalism of our industry.”

Over time, this discipline has also fostered deeper collaboration between growers and exporters.

“Ten or fifteen years ago, many growers wanted to operate completely independently,” he explains. “Today, there is far more cooperation and information sharing. Growers partner with one another and with commercial companies to remain competitive and negotiate better with global retailers.”

New generation bringing energy and innovation

Du Toit believes one of the industry’s greatest strengths is the influx of young talent.

“There has been an enormous amount of varietal development, and we have a lot of young, capable people bringing fresh energy to the sector,” he says.

Many are sons and daughters returning to family farms, while others are building successful agricultural careers without owning land.

“In the Western Cape especially, there are great examples of people making a success of farming through partnerships and collaboration. That kind of entrepreneurial thinking is very encouraging.”

The new generation is also globally connected, he says.

“They travel the world, they see what other growers are doing, and they communicate constantly. That openness helps us stay competitive and learn from the best orchards internationally.”

Expanding markets across the globe

South Africa’s export footprint has expanded dramatically over the past two decades.

While Europe and the United Kingdom once dominated exports, the industry now reaches markets across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Today, Tru-Cape exports fruit to more than 105 countries worldwide.

“The last five years have brought tremendous opportunities,” says du Toit. “Markets such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, and China offer giant potential, and we’ve become much more flexible as an exporting country.”

Africa is also an increasingly important market.

“For many consumers in Africa, an apple is actually a meal,” he explains. “It’s a valuable market, and we are seeing growing demand not only for traditional varieties but also for premium apples like Pink Lady and Flash Gala.”

Innovation driving productivity

According to Du Toit, technological advances and modern orchard systems are helping growers produce more fruit while using fewer resources.

New rootstocks, denser plantings, and protective netting systems have dramatically improved productivity.

“I have seen growers replace older orchards producing 40 or 50 tonnes per hectare with new plantings producing more than 100 tonnes per hectare,” he says. “It’s the same land, often using less water, but producing far more fruit.”

This innovation will be crucial as climate and water availability shape the future of agriculture.

“Water will be one of the defining challenges for all industries,” Du Toit says. “Our growers have already made major strides in improving efficiency, but careful management of natural resources will remain critical.”

Logistics remain a key challenge

Despite strong global demand for South African fruit, Du Toit acknowledges that logistics — particularly port efficiency — remain one of the industry’s biggest obstacles.

The performance of the Port of Cape Town in recent years has forced exporters to transport containers to alternative ports such as Durban and Port Elizabeth.

“That comes at a cost, and ultimately the grower has to carry that cost,” he says.

However, Du Toit remains optimistic that improvements are possible.

“If we address the right issues, our logistics system can become world-class. Wherever you find thriving fruit regions around the world, you also find strong infrastructure — good roads, energy systems, and community services. When agriculture grows, rural communities benefit as well.”

Looking ahead

Despite global uncertainty, Du Toit says South Africa remains one of the most promising fruit-producing regions in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Our orchards are world-class, and South Africa is increasingly seen as a key supplier to the Northern Hemisphere,” he says.

His outlook for the country remains firmly optimistic.

“South Africa has enormous potential. Our diversity makes us stronger and helps us adapt to change. If we continue focusing on solutions and building together, the future of our apple and pear industry — and our country — is very bright.”

For more information, please contact Lucille Botha at lucilleb@tru-cape.co.za or visit www.tru-cape.com. Follow Tru-Cape on X (@TruCapeFruit), Facebook (@Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing), TikTok (@trucape), and Instagram (@trucapefruit).