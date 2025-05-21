Thanda’s Agroecology Initiative Aims to Shift the Future for Young South Africans as Youth Unemployment Reaches Crisis Levels

With youth unemployment levels in South Africa currently sitting at a staggering 46.1%, according to Stats SA last week, the urgency to find sustainable solutions has never been greater. In rural KwaZulu-Natal, nonprofit organisation Thanda is expanding its Food Security & Economic Development (FSED) Initiative with a renewed focus: supporting youth to build dignified, sustainable livelihoods through agroecology.

Thanda has been running community-based farming programmes in rural South Africa for the past decade. In 2024 alone, participating farmers earned R3.6 million in direct income – money that not only supports their families but also circulates through and uplifts their communities. Now, Thanda is doubling down on supporting young people at a time when KwaZulu-Natal has seen the largest provincial employment decline in the country, with 104,000 fewer people employed in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

Thanda’s youth-focused initiative equips young people with tools, skills, infrastructure and a mentorship programme to grow both food and income – right where they live. While farming has often been seen as work for the elderly, this programme is reshaping the narrative: young people are stepping into roles as producers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

As part of Thanda’s long-term strategy, the nonprofit aims to establish a Youth Case Study Farm – a four-hectare site that, pending the necessary funding, could serve as a practical training ground for eight young farmers, each responsible for managing a half-hectare plot. These are larger-scale plots than any local farmer is currently working with, designed to test and showcase potential for growth. With guidance from experienced Thanda mentors, youth farmers will experiment with different techniques, refine their business models, and gain firsthand experience in managing and scaling agroecological operations. The farm will also serve as a visible and accessible space where the community can see what success in farming looks like.

Once the Youth Case Study Farm is operational and has the right collaborative partnerships in place – Thanda will support the replication of youth farms in other areas, focusing on scaling group-managed farms from one hectare to five. Achieving this level of growth will require significant infrastructure investment, including irrigation systems, fencing, and reliable access to water during the dry seasons.

Over the next five years, Thanda aims to support 1,350 smallholder and household farmers, with at least 100 of them being youth aged 18-35. By 2030, the organisation expects 20% of all supported farmers to reach entrepreneurial-level livelihoods, with year-on-year growth in production of at least 15%. By 2045, Thanda foresees that 40% of programme participants will be youth. That translates to an increase from around 30 youth enrolled in 2024 to 250 youth actively earning income through farming by 2045.

“When we first started the FSED Initiative ten years ago, farming here meant sugar beans and amadumbe, planted by the elderly,” says Angela Larkan, Thanda’s Executive Director and Co-Founder. “Now, young people are farming with intention and innovation. They are running their own operations under Thanda’s mentorship, feeding their families, and building a different kind of future.”

The Youth Case Study Farm is designed not only to produce results – but to change perceptions. “What gives me hope,” Larkan continues, “is watching a 22-year-old step into the field with pride, knowing they’re not just growing food – they’re growing independence, identity, and opportunity. That’s what transformation looks like.”

Thanda’s vision for the future is to develop a model of rural economic development that can be scaled and adapted, with youth at the centre. By investing in agroecology and local markets, the programme is creating sustainable livelihoods and reversing the idea that success only lies beyond the borders of rural communities. Farming, once seen as a last resort, can become a viable and respected pathway to success for youth determined to shape their own futures from the ground up.