Tanzania, Al Dahra ink $100m pact to boost sustainable agriculture production in the East African state

Tanzania, through the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) and Al Dahra Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore sustainable agricultural investment and large-scale production opportunities in the United Republic of Tanzania.

The agreement cements a strategic partnership between the UAE-based agribusiness giant and Tanzania’s investment authority, aiming to unlock the East African nation’s vast agricultural potential and enhance food security.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will collaborate on identifying and assessing agricultural land suitable for irrigation-based, commercial-scale farming operations that are modern, diversified and climate-smart.

Leveraging Al Dahra’s global experience in high-yield, sustainable crop cultivation, the partnership seeks to reinforce Tanzania’s agricultural capabilities, stimulate economic growth and support the country’s national food security objectives.

Al Dahra, which specialises in large-scale sustainable agribusiness and the production of essential food commodities and animal feed, will work with TISEZA to scope out land and investment opportunities for irrigated farmland.

TISEZA will, in turn, facilitate land identification, regulatory support, investment incentives and coordination with relevant authorities to streamline project implementation.

The initiative is part of Al Dahra’s Vision 2030 strategy, which prioritises the expansion of irrigation-enabled farming systems and the acceleration of sustainable crop innovation across its global portfolio.

The investment is expected to be up to USD 100 million, initially targeting the operation of at least 10,000 hectares of farmland, with a prospective expansion to an additional 10,000 hectares as opportunities evolve.

Strategic benefits for Tanzania’s agricultural sector

For Tanzania, the partnership aligns with broader national goals to modernise agriculture, attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and boost the performance of its crop subsector, which government leaders aim to grow significantly by 2030.

Gilead Teri, Director General of TISEZA, noted that the MoU underscores the country’s commitment to welcoming investment and creating the necessary enablers for both local and international investors. The collaboration is expected to provide assured markets for millions of smallholder farmers and to support regional value chains.

Tanzania’s agriculture sector already plays a central role in the economy, employing a significant share of the workforce and offering extensive arable land—of which a large portion remains underutilised for irrigation-based commercial farming.

The MoU with Al Dahra therefore taps into this untapped potential to drive commercialised farming operations, enhanced productivity and integration of modern agricultural technologies.

Al Dahra’s Group CEO, Arnoud van den Berg, highlighted the exceptional agricultural potential in Tanzania, emphasising the company’s intention to introduce advanced, resilient farming models, develop modern farming infrastructure and deploy state-of-the-art agritech systems.

He underscored Al Dahra’s commitment to responsible investment and close collaboration with national institutions to contribute meaningfully to Tanzania’s vision for a diversified and modern agricultural sector.

The new partnership marks a significant step in strengthening UAE-Tanzania economic ties, particularly in the agricultural domain, and reflects a shared ambition to scale sustainable food production, improve commercial farming practices and support long-term food security across the region.