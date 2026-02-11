Strengthening Food Supply Chains in Southern Africa

By Lourens Pieterse, Head of Sales, Bühler Southern Africa

Across Southern Africa, food supply chains are operating under increasing strain. Climate volatility, infrastructure constraints, energy instability, rising input costs, and exposure to global trade disruptions are no longer exceptional pressures; they are part of the everyday operating environment. In this context, resilience has become just as important as efficiency in ensuring long-term food security. Reliable equipment, smart automation, real-time monitoring, strong customer support, and skilled local talent play a critical role in building a more sustainable and dependable food value chain.

For decades, food systems were built to maximise efficiency, scale, and affordability. Today, climate-related disruptions, energy shocks, and market volatility are exposing the structural fragilities of that model, which is the assumption of relatively stable climate conditions, predictable energy supplies, and reliable global trade. To remain resilient and competitive, these systems must be redesigned. Grain systems – from agriculture through silo storage to processing – sit at the core of this shift, as they shape how shocks propagate – or are contained – across the food system.

In volatile environments, milling and food processing are not simply industrial functions; they are critical infrastructure for food security. By converting raw agricultural commodities into safe, storable, and transportable food, food system producers form the backbone of reliable food availability. Effective processing reduces post-harvest losses, extends shelf life, and ensures consistent quality, even when agricultural production or weather patterns are unpredictable.

Strengthening resilience across the milling value chain requires a system-wide approach. Modern, reliable equipment is essential. Predictive monitoring to prevent unplanned downtime, improved storage to safeguard grain quality, and robust logistics are equally critical, as they contribute to operational stability. Just as important is investing in local expertise through continuous training and closer collaboration among farmers, processors, and other supply chain partners. Together, these measures enable mills to maintain safe, consistent food production – even amid external disruption.

Reliable equipment, automation and process optimisation

Innovation only strengthens resilience if it is adapted to local realities. In regions facing persistent energy and infrastructure constraints, solutions must be practical, robust, and designed for operating conditions on the ground. Energy-efficient equipment helps sustain output during power disruptions, while modular and scalable processing systems allow capacity to adjust as conditions change. Robust storage infrastructure protects raw materials and finished products, and digital tools built to function with limited connectivity ensure technology enhances resilience rather than introducing new vulnerabilities.

Energy efficiency, automation, and process optimisation are therefore directly linked to food security outcomes. Bühler’s energy-efficient grinding and processing technologies, combined with automated process control and digital monitoring solutions, help reduce operating costs and energy demand while maintaining consistent throughput. Advanced automation and quality control systems support food safety and product consistency, while data-driven optimisation of workflows and predictive maintenance services minimise waste and unplanned downtime. Together, these solutions help ensure that food production remains stable and reliable, even in challenging operating environments.

Sustainability as a central component

Sustainability is not an abstract environmental objective; it is a prerequisite for stable food production. Reducing waste, improving energy efficiency, and ensuring safe, high-quality output directly affect the availability and affordability of food. When combined with local training and technical support, sustainable solutions strengthen food systems and contribute to long-term food security.

Critical aspects such as fortification, food safety, and waste reduction are sometimes overlooked in discussions about resilience, yet they are fundamental to building a stable and nutritious food system. Across Africa, Bühler has supported food fortification initiatives in countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia, working with millers, governments, and development partners to integrate precise dosing, mixing, and quality control solutions into maize and wheat milling. These efforts help staple foods deliver essential micronutrients at scale.

Close to customers

Local presence and regional expertise are vital in turning these principles into practice. This includes customer service, maintenance, and close collaboration with local teams. Understanding local challenges, responding quickly to operational issues, and tailoring solutions to specific conditions all depend on being embedded in the region.

Being close to customers also depends on people. Local presence and regional expertise are built by investing in talent – developing the skills needed to operate, maintain, and continuously improve complex food-processing systems under local conditions. This is why Bühler’s strategy places strong emphasis on training and upskilling local teams, ensuring that technical expertise, operational know-how, and service capabilities are available where they are needed most.

By building talent in the regions it serves, Bühler strengthens customer support, accelerates problem-solving, and therefore contribute to reinforcing the long-term resilience of local food systems. One example of such approach is the African Milling School in Nairobi, Kenya. Since 2015, the African Milling School has trained more than 1 600 millers from over 30 countries across Africa, the Middle East, and India.

Collaboration across the wider ecosystem

Collaboration across the wider ecosystem is equally important. Partnerships between industry, government, and communities bring together expertise, resources, and coordination. Such collaboration enables better planning, shared infrastructure, and joint initiatives that reduce risk and improve efficiency, contributing to a consistent and safe food supply across Southern Africa.

Looking ahead, there are clear practical steps that can be taken now to prepare for future disruption. Investment in modern, reliable equipment, digital monitoring, and energy-efficient technologies will be critical. Strengthening storage and logistics, developing local skills, and fostering closer collaboration across the food system will further enhance resilience.

By taking these steps, the region’s food and milling industries can build supply chains that are better equipped to withstand climate, market, and infrastructure challenges, supporting long-term food security for Southern Africa. Bühler teams are ready to support this transition with local expertise and long-term partnerships across the region.