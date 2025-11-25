Sustainable Growers Rwanda Equips 13,000 Women with Coffee Farming and Market Skills

Sustainable Growers, a non-profit organization that introduces innovative training components to the coffee industry, has successfully graduated more than 13,000 women coffee farmers from a year-long training programme.

The graduates, drawn from districts including Kayonza, Gakenke, Gicumbi, Nyamasheke, Rusizi, Huye, and Nyaruguru, completed courses covering best agricultural practices, home roasting techniques, storytelling for leadership, and market access strategies.

At a national launch held in Gakenke on November 19, 2025, Sustainable Growers also recognized 13,067 women who excelled in climate-smart farming, team cooperation in cooperatives, and community engagement.

These recognitions were part of the Premium Sharing Rewards (PSR) programme—locally named Wakoze Neza Muhinzi—which rewards annual training performance, community leadership, and public health initiatives such as school enrollment and malaria prevention.

Graduates received certificates and practical assets like livestock, farm tools, or household materials to support their continued growth and resilience.

Christine Condo, CEO of Sustainable Growers, said the rewards are not simply to celebrate achievement, but to “validate the hard work, knowledge, and leadership of women who are transforming the coffee sector and uplifting their families and communities.”

One of the graduates, Vestine Mukankusi of the Twongere Kawa Coko Cooperative, said the training helped her improve her farm’s coffee quality to meet international standards. Her cooperative’s beans ranked 18th out of 300 in the 2025 Best of Rwanda Competition, with a score of 87.5.

Since its founding (with support from Bloomberg Philanthropies), Sustainable Growers has reached more than 328,000 people, including over 60,000 beneficiaries in Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania.

Through this initiative, the NGO reaffirms its commitment to sustainable agriculture, strengthening women’s leadership, and enhancing market access for smallholder coffee farmers.