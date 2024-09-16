SÜDPACK debuts at “Seed meets Technology”

From September 24 to 26, 2024, the “Seed meets Technology” event in Zwaagdijk-Oost, Netherlands (near Amsterdam) will focus on innovations in the horticulture industry – from cutting-edge technology to sustainable solutions for plant protection, cultivation, and marketing. And SÜDPACK will also be there: The renowned film manufacturer will showcase its range of high-barrier laminates for packaging sensitive seeds, with a special focus on its range of recyclable PP-based products.

With around 40 exhibitors and 1,500 industry professionals, “Seed meets Technology” is a relatively small yet exclusive event. The program includes live demonstrations and a packed conference schedule, both in the exhibition hall and on the demo fields, fostering interaction and professional dialogue among industry experts.

Later this month, SÜDPACK will make its debut at this prestigious event, focusing on both conventional and sustainable high-performance films for packaging sensitive seeds in smaller sachets.

Product protection, recyclability, process safety

Building on its extensive experience with conventional laminates, including those with aluminum barriers, SÜDPACK now offers a wide range of recyclable high-performance films suitable for packaging various products. To meet the specific requirements of the horticulture industry, SÜDPACK has developed a polypropylene-based film solution specifically for seed packaging. With integrated barrier functions, it ensures sensitive seeds are fully protected from oxygen, UV light, and moisture, preventing premature germination or quality degradation. This recyclable packaging concept can also be certified by external bodies. These innovative single-material solutions, like their conventional counterparts, are available as pre-made pouches or roll stock – the latter can be processed quickly and easily on standard filling and sealing machines for seed packaging. With its superior sealing strength, the new material delivers exceptional package quality, producing optimally sealed pouches with excellent burst resistance.

Visitors to the SÜDPACK booth in the exhibition hall will have the chance to explore the company’s range of products and services, with packaging and film experts on hand throughout the event for in-depth discussions.