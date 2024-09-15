NAMPO Cape 2024, hosted by Grain SA in collaboration with Bredasdorp Park NPC, concluded another successful Expo from September 11-14, 2024. The four-day event attracted 45,894 visitors and showcasing innovations across the agricultural sector, the event has cemented itself as a vital platform for industry professionals, farmers, and the broader community to explore cutting-edge technology, discuss current challenges, and celebrate the future of agriculture.

Celebrating its 5th anniversary, NAMPO Cape 2024, themed “Agriculture: The Backbone of Economic Growth,” emphasised the pivotal role the agricultural sector plays in driving both the national and global economy and the crucial role of the sector towards national food security. Henk Aggenbach, Chairman of Bredasdorp Park NPC, highlighted the economic boost the event brings to the region, contributing an estimated R15 million to R25 million to the local economy and generating more than 100 jobs for the Overberg District during the event period.

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen paid a quick visit to NAMPO Cape on Friday, September 13. Minister Steenhuisen enjoyed a short tour of the expo and had a few key conversations with partners, but above all thoroughly enjoyed the hospitality and atmosphere.

A hallmark of the event was its diversity in exhibitors and programming. With more than 600 exhibits and a new record of 542 exhibitors, NAMPO Cape showcased the latest technology, machinery and agricultural products to the Western Cape community and other visitors. The expansion of the exhibition space with 38 additional stands addressed the increased demand for space, while the latest agricultural machinery and technology, including battery-powered vehicles, was showcased on a special demonstration track.

One of the highlights of NAMPO Cape 2024 was the Sheepdog expo, which was presented together with the South African Sheepdog Association. Visitors attended show classes and auctions, while the National Toyota Young Auctioneers Competition also provided great excitement. Entertainment and cultural showcases were also key highlights, with daily performances by the South African Lipizzaners and a vibrant Fynbos Festival, which showcased the region’s unique plant biodiversity​.

In addition to technology, youth engagement took centre stage. A special school’s programme hosted by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture brought 500 learners from 30 schools, offering hands-on learning experiences to complement their academic curricula. The Overberg Regional Youth Show, which took place on the final day, offered opportunities for young participants to showcase their skills across various agricultural disciplines​.

“Agriculture extends beyond just production. NAMPO Cape plays a key role in promoting rural development and social growth. By empowering our producers with modern technology and knowledge, we can increase productivity and income. Furthermore, the integration of agriculture with sectors such as renewable energy and biotechnology creates new opportunities for economic diversification and innovation. This contributes to a more sustainable and robust agricultural sector for the future”, Dr Dirk Strydom, MD of NAMPO (Pty) Ltd. concluded.

NAMPO Cape 2024 achieved its goal of creating a platform for networking, innovation and the exchange of knowledge and remains an important gathering place for South Africa’s agricultural community, inspiring both current and future generations of farmers.

NAMPO Cape’s dates for next year have been set for 10 – 13 September 2025 at Bredasdorp Park. Visit www.nampocape.co.za for more information or follow us on social media platforms.