South Africa Urged to Strengthen Biosecurity Amid Rising Disease Threats 

The importance of biosecurity in safeguarding South Africa’s agricultural future took center stage at the National Biosecurity Summit 2025, held at the University of Pretoria today.

Speaking at the event, Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz), called for urgent, focused action to reinforce the country’s biosecurity systems as threats to animal and plant health grow more severe.

“Animal and plant health is the bedrock of a thriving agricultural industry and its export strategy,” said Sihlobo during his keynote address. “We’ve seen the benefits of robust controls in the past, but the system is showing strain, and we must act now.”

Sihlobo noted that South Africa’s agricultural export value has grown significantly over the past two decades — from US$2.4 billion in 2001 to US$13.7 billion in 2024 — a success attributed to strong biosecurity protocols. However, he warned that recurring disease outbreaks threaten to undermine this progress.

“In recent years, we’ve had repeated outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease, avian influenza, and African swine fever,” he said. “These aren’t isolated incidents — they reveal two core challenges: growing weaknesses in our biosecurity controls and the emerging influence of climate change, which contributes to the spread of disease through extreme weather events.”

He stressed that while South Africa is not alone in facing these challenges — with countries like China, the U.S., the UK, and parts of South America also grappling with similar outbreaks — the consequences for a nation focused on expanding its red meat and livestock exports are particularly acute.

“To achieve our export ambitions, we must develop a far more robust disease surveillance and control system,” Sihlobo urged. “That includes revitalizing vaccine production at institutions like Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP), which has struggled recently with governance and operational issues.”

Sihlobo also pointed to the comprehensive Biosecurity Report of 2022, developed in collaboration with the private sector, which laid out recommendations to fortify South Africa’s disease control infrastructure. “The insights are not new — the roadmap is there. What’s needed now is commitment and implementation,” he said.

He further highlighted that the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan outlines strategies to bolster livestock and poultry health, emphasizing that biosecurity is not just a concern for the animal sector.

“While livestock and poultry have faced the brunt of the biosecurity challenges, we cannot afford to neglect plant health,” he said. “Continuous crop and fruit surveillance is essential to maintaining both food security and our export reputation.”

Sihlobo emphasized the role of government, academia, and the private sector in this effort, stating: “This isn’t the responsibility of regulators alone. We need to leverage the full spectrum of expertise in our universities and the private sector. The challenge is immense, but not insurmountable.”

He also stressed the need for properly resourced and independent regulatory bodies. “There must be sufficient capital for regulators monitoring imports. When our trading partners are affected, swift and informed decisions are necessary to minimize domestic risk,” Sihlobo stated. “However, such decisions must always be based on careful risk assessment and independent judgment.”

Climate change remains a persistent concern. Sihlobo noted that anecdotal evidence suggests more frequent disease outbreaks now than in previous years, underscoring the urgency of the issue. “The changing climate is likely contributing to this rise. It’s another reason why we must devote greater attention and resources to biosecurity.”

In closing, Sihlobo reiterated the stakes. “Our export success, food security, and farmer livelihoods all depend on how well we manage biosecurity. Now is the time for action, investment, and collaboration.”