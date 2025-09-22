Rooted in Community, Growing with Purpose: Seriti’s 3rd Farmers’ Day Sparks Hope in Standerton

On 18 September 2025, Standerton came alive with resilience and community pride as the Seriti Institute hosted its 3rd Annual Farmers’ Day at the local showgrounds. More than 500 people — including smallholder farmers, families, youth, and agricultural partners — came together for a day of inspiration, practical learning, and celebration. With over 46 exhibitions, the event lived up to its theme, “Rooted in the Land, Growing with the Market,” through agricultural demonstrations, expert talks, and youth empowerment showcases.

Running alongside the main programme was the aRe Bapaleng (Let’s Play) Jolly Event, a family-focused component that created space for children’s activities and caregiver support, highlighting Seriti’s work with caregivers and children aged 0–8 in early learning and development.

Highlights of the Day

The 3rd Annual Farmers’ Day was filled with memorable moments that combined innovation, learning, and community celebrations. With over 30 exhibitions, farmers engaged in live demonstrations showcasing sustainable farming practices, new technologies, and practical tools to strengthen their agribusinesses. Local producers also proudly displayed freshly produced vegetables, giving attendees a taste of the quality and variety of their produce.

In addition to external exhibitors, Seriti showcased its own flagship programmes through interactive exhibitions that reflected its holistic approach to community development. These included Work.Learn.Grow, an agricultural and enterprise development pathway; aRe Bapaleng, a caregiver-focused early childhood programme; GreenWorks, which promotes green jobs and environmental stewardship; Hluma Roots, Seriti’s social enterprise arm; and two innovative digital platforms — the aRe Bapaleng App for parents and caregivers, and the Community Fresh App, which connects small-scale farmers to local markets.

The event was further enriched by a wide range of external exhibitors, including ASTRAL (Meadow Feeds & Goldi), Standard Bank, AFRGRI retail, Khula, Landbank, Joburg Fresh Produce Market, WD Seedlings, Advanta Seeds, 1000 Hills PGS & Agroecology, the Department of Culture, Sports and Recreation, Standerton Hospital, Singakwenza, Book World, and many others who added depth and diversity to the day.

The drone demonstrations by Bateleur Agri Solutions took centre stage, showing how advanced agricultural tools can transform farming by reducing expenses, boosting yields, and improving crop management. For many attendees, the showcase was a glimpse into the future of agriculture.

Parents, caregivers and children enjoyed the spirit of the Jolly Event, where children joined activities such as jumping castles, face painting, and a fire truck tour by Lekwa Local Municipality. These activities created a holistic event that blended growth, knowledge, and joy.

One of the most memorable highlights of the day was the handover of branding and marketing materials to 14 small-scale farmers who have graduated from Seriti’s Social Employment Fund (SEF) and are now growing their own businesses. This milestone was made possible through the incredible support of Citi Foundation and DG Murray Trust. For farmers like Lesiba Daniel Kekana, founder of Tshemelong Agri-Business, the impact was deeply personal. “With this branding, we now have the opportunity to stand out in a crowded market and compete with bigger businesses. These are more than just logos; they represent recognition for our work. We are truly thankful to Seriti and its partners for making this possible,” he shared.

Speaking at the event, Seriti Institute CEO, Juanita Pardesi, highlighted the broader mission of Farmers’ Day: “This year’s Farmers’ Day was more than an agricultural showcase; it was a platform for transformation. By combining it with the Jolly Event, we brought together farmers, caregivers, and youth to imagine new futures. Since starting in Standerton with Astral in 2020, we have made an impact that speaks for itself, creating opportunities, building resilience, and leaving behind a blueprint of what true collaboration can achieve in communities.

We are proud that this year’s event has not only showcased farming excellence but also strengthened the ties between the Standerton community and businesses. It is a reminder that growth is about the community, dignity, and the possibilities we create together.”

Sheila Ross, CSI Manager at Astral Operations and one of Seriti’s long-standing supporters, emphasised the value of partnership in making this year’s Farmers’ Day a success.

In her words, Sheila Ross, CSI Manager at Astral Operations, said: “This year’s Farmers’ Day proved that when we stand together, we can do more than feed communities; we can change their future. At Astral, we are proud to walk this journey with Seriti, creating opportunities that uplift farmers, nurture families, and build stronger communities. Ever since our partnership with Seriti began, we have been touching the lives of many farmers and communities, and from this Farmers’ Day going forward, we will continue to do so with even greater commitment”.

Wandile Mbonani from Khula, one of the exhibitors, added: “For us, Seriti’s Farmers’ Day wasn’t just about showcasing our services. It was about conversations, showing farmers how tools and technology can help, and listening to the realities they face. When we connect like this, we build partnerships that drive transformation in agriculture.

Wrapping up the day, CEO Juanita Pardesi spoke about the blueprint this initiative is leaving behind for Standerton and beyond.

“We are deeply grateful for the journey that began with Astral in 2020 — what started as a local initiative to support Standerton families has since evolved into a thriving ecosystem powered by the Social Employment Fund (SEF), the National Youth Service (NYS), and generous private sector donors like Citi Foundation, Standard Bank, and DGMT.

Together, we have created a powerful example of what is possible when communities, government, and the private sector walk hand in hand.

This Farmers’ Day is not just an annual celebration; it’s a living testimony to collaboration in action. It shows that with shared purpose, we can build local resilience, create meaningful jobs, and grow thriving community-based enterprises where farming, families, and the future flourish side by side.”

The event was made possible through the invaluable support of partners and exhibitors, including Citi Foundation, Standard Bank, Astral, and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA). Their continued partnership not only ensures the success of Farmers’ Day but also strengthens Seriti Institute’s mission to build resilient communities, empower smallholder farmers, and open pathways for families and youth to thrive.

Seriti Institute extends heartfelt thanks to all our donors, exhibitors, farmers, parents and caregivers, and community members who made the 3rd Annual Farmers’ Day a joyful and powerful gathering. Together, we are not only growing food , but we are also growing hope, livelihoods, and stronger communities.